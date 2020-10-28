GMB host Ranvir Singh hosted today’s show with her feet in icy water as she continues training for Strictly Come Dancing.

The star is competing in this year’s BBC competition with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice and it seems training is beginning to take its toll.

On Wednesday’s GMB, Ranvir admitted rehearsals are “hard” for the second week.

Ranvir Singh admitted Strictly week two training is “hard” (Credit: ITV)

What did Ranvir Singh say on GMB?

The presenter said: “This week two malarkey is really hard.

“You’ve got hardly any days and you are learning a brand new dance.”

This week two malarkey is really hard.

Ranvir said the GMB team had given her the icy water to help soothe her sore feet.

She added: “Everyone here is so kind.”

Ranvir put her feet in a box of icy water (Credit: ITV)

Viewers flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many fed up with hearing about the show.

One person said: “Is Ranvir doing Strictly why haven’t they mentioned this before?”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Another wrote sarcastically: “I didn’t realise Ranvir was doing Strictly this year..”

A third tweeted: “Here we go, this Strictly [bleep] again and Ranvir all about me me me.”

However, Ranvir gained much praise and support following her first week on the show.

Ranvir gained 21 points for her dance last weekend (Credit: BBC)

The star and Giovanni danced the Paso Doble to End of Time by Beyoncé.

The pair gained 21 points with all three judges giving them seven points each.

After her performance, Ranvir said it was a “privilege” to take to the Strictly dance floor.

She said on Instagram: “Well… that was a #MOMENT Thank you @bbcstrictly for having me in the show.

“What a privilege to be part of this national joyful event! @pernicegiovann1 let’s get ready for Week 2!”

Ranvir and Giovanni danced the Paso Doble last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Which dance will Ranvir and Giovanni perform this weekend?

Ranvir and Giovanni will take on a Quickstep to Stevie Wonder’s You Are The Sunshine Of My Life.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans not convinced by week two song choices for dance routines

She said of the dance: “At the moment at this point in this week, I’m not confident in my steps.

“Trying to get to a performance level feels like a massive mountain to climb.”

Did you enjoy watching Ranvir on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.