The songs and dance routines for the second week of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 have been revealed.

Tunes from the likes of Tom Jones, Frank Sinatra and The Monkees will all soundtrack the upcoming dances.

But while dozens of fans immediately said how excited they are for Saturday’s episode, not everyone was blown away by the selection of songs.

“A lot of very modern tracks here, not sure they’re the best,” one commenter cautioned.

Strictly Come Dancing's HRVY and Janette topped the scoreboard in the first week…

Another sceptic contributed: “Yawn BBC, these are pretty uninspiring.”

And a third person complained: “I can’t see many of these songs working at all.”

But Jacqui Smith and Anton fared less well, coming last

Those Strictly Come Dancing songs and routines in full

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse: Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin.

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe: Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez.

Clara Amfo and Aljaž Skorjanec: Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE.

HRVY and Janette Manrara: Viennese Waltz to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Jacqui Smith and Anton du Beke: Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer: American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra.

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk: Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden: Paso Doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez: Tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus.

Max George and Dianne Buswell: Jive to I’m A Believer by The Monkees.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones: Couples’ Choice (Street Commercial) to Shine by Years & Years.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice: Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder.

Viewers wonder about Strictly Halloween special

However, most social media commenters were excited about the second week of Strictly – even as they expressed their disappointment at the lack of Halloween special.

One person, adding crying emojis to their comment, asked on Instagram: “What about Halloween week?”

Someone else remarked: “Shame you aren’t doing the Halloween special this year, it will be missed.”

Nobody has been eliminated from the series as yet

A third person concurred on Facebook: “Gutted. Halloween is my absolute favourite. Hope they will still be able to do Movies and Musicals weeks.”

And yet another upset fan wrote on Insta: “Wait, hold up – you’re telling me they’re not doing Halloween-themed dancers when Saturday is literally Halloween?!”

– Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, October 31 at 7.10pm

