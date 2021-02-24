Piers Morgan on GMB
GMB: Piers Morgan leaves viewers in hysterics as he calls himself swear word on air

GMB host Piers Morgan left viewers “crying with laughter” today when he called himself the b-word live on air.

The presenter stunned his co-star Susanna Reid on Wednesday’s show when he suggested getting the rude word tattooed across his forehead.

On Tuesday’s show, Piers criticised a headteacher who had a full tattoo sleeve.

Piers Morgan on GMB
Piers discussed teachers having tattoos on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Piers and Susanna continued the debate today, with Piers insisting teachers are “role models” and he’s “not sure” they should have lots of inkings.

Piers said: “Should teachers have sartorial standards, which includes inking their bodies?”

Susanna replied: “Yes teachers should but tattoos do not breach those.”

Piers Morgan on GMB
Piers joked about having the swear word tattooed on his forehead (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Piers continued: “They are role models who set an example to kids in the school room and I’m not sure they should [have tattoos].”

The presenter then read out a tweet from a viewer which said: “I think Piers should have a tattoo live on the show.”

What would I put? Legend across my forehead?

Piers asked: “Why? Why would I do that? What would I do? What would I put? Legend across my forehead?”

Susanna joked: “Something else across your forehead…”

Piers and Susanna on GMB
Susanna looked stunned (Credit: ITV)

Piers replied, “[Bleep]?” leaving Susanna stunned as she burst into laughter.

The naughty word Piers said begins with the letter ‘b’ and ends in “end”.

Susanna said: “You said it!”

Piers added: “I know, I like saying that because everyone goes, ‘oh that’s outrageous!’ and they literally call me it all day long.”

Viewers couldn’t believe Piers’ comment on the show and shared their laughter on Twitter.

What did viewers say?

One person said: “Literally crying laughing at @piersmorgan & @susannareid100 this morning!

“Please don’t tattoo [bleep] on your forehead Piers!”

Another wrote: “Piers saying [bleep], I’m howling.”

Meanwhile, others predicted some people will complain to TV watchdog Ofcom about Piers’ swearing.

One added: “@piersmorgan you legend. Queue the Ofcom complaints.”

Another tweeted: “@piersmorgan 3000 Ofcom complaints before 07:15 you sir are a LEGEND.”

One said, “Live scenes of snowflakes reporting @piersmorgan to @Ofcom for saying [bleep],” alongside a video of actor Jim Carrey typing on a keyboard.

