GMB host Piers Morgan left Dr Hilary feeling flustered on the show on Tuesday (December 1).

Susanna Reid and Piers were discussing a Kazakhstani bodybuilder, who married his sex doll this week almost a year after proposing.

Piers Morgan left Dr Hilary red-faced on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say to Dr Hilary on GMB?

The story was so bizarre that it had Piers giggling throughout the segment much to the amusement of viewers.

He then turned his sights to Dr Hilary and shocked him with a clearly unexpected question.

“Hilary you must have dated some sex dolls in your time?” asked the presenter.

Clearly taken aback, Dr Hilary responded: “How would they say ‘I do?'”

Piers replied: “You don’t have to do you? It’s just a tacit, silent acquiescence to everything.”

When Susanna tried to get the conversation back on course, Piers decided to poke fun at her too.

“That’s enough people. Back we go into nice abstemious fun, no fun, no happiness, no nothing. Let’s go back to Susanna Reid’s world,” he joked.

Piers made a comment about ‘sex dolls’ (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say?

Not all viewers saw the funny side of Piers’ odd behaviour.

Some rushed to social media to complain that it was far too early for such conversation.

“Can Piers Morgan not talk about someone marrying a sex doll at 7:45 in the morning when children are up having breakfast and getting ready for school? My 9 year old heard that!” said one viewer.

While another said: “Cheers @piersmorgan, now I have to explain to my eight year old daughter what a sex doll is.”

Dr Hilary hit out at the government’s plans (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary say about coronavirus?

Dr Hilary Jones said last week on Good Morning Britain that relaxing coronavirus restrictions for Christmas was a “massive mistake”.

The show’s resident doctor, 67, also said that the country would likely “regret” mixing.

His views came after the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addressed the nation about new rules over the festive season.

He said: “When we’re talking about people gathering for Christmas remember what social distancing means.

“[It means] if you’re in close contact with somebody, you’re within two metres for more than 15 minutes.

“Here we’re talking about three households being within half a metre of each other for up to five days.”

“It’s a massive mistake and we’ll regret it,” he added.

