Good Morning Britain sends love to Kate Garraway after emotional Derek Draper update

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is still fighting for his life with coronavirus.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today (May 29), Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh said their thoughts were with the couple, who have two children together.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is still battling COVID-19 (Credit: Splash News)

GMB sends love to Kate Garraway

Ranvir said: "We are sending love obviously to Kate, Derek Darcey and Billy."

The GMB host then went on praise her co-star for her social media post the night before.

She added: "Kate very movingly and very openly, actually, on Instagram said that they, the NHS, are keeping Derek alive.

"And they are fighting hard for Derek to give [our family] all the chance to be reunited.

"Hope has to keep us all going, doesn't it?"

The GMB team sent love to Kate and Derek (Credit: ITV)

The ITV breakfast programme then aired a clip of Kate with her son Billy and daughter Darcey taking part in the last Clap for Carers yesterday (May 28).

Watching the footage, Ranvir commented: "There's Billy on his drum and there's Darcey on hers.

"Good rhythm the two of them – much like their mum and dad."

Ben then joked: "I'm not sure much like their mum."

Putting him back in his place, Ranvir told Ben: "Listen, [Kate's] got rhythm – the hips don't lie!"

Ranvir Singh praised Kate's 'moving' social media post (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper's COVID-19 battle continues

On Instagram last night, Kate revealed she and her two children wanted to make sure Clap for Carers "went out in style" by getting out their drums.

She wrote: "It's been such a source of weekly comfort for them and me and I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on.

"But even if we don’t clap next Thursday, it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the NHS."

Kate added: "I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey and Billy, as I know Derek would want me to.

"It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the NHS it helps."

How long has Derek Draper been in hospital?

Derek, 52, has been in intensive care battling COVID-19 since the end of March.

Kate also initially developed symptoms made made a full recovery after self-isolating.

The presenter hasn't been on Good Morning Britain since her husband was admitted into hospital.

She is continuing to ask fans to share their messages on Garraway.com as it provides a huge source of comfort for her family.

Kate added: "Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope."

