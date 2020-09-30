GMB star Dr Hilary Jones has issued a warning to viewers today after data revealed that thousands of women around the country could be living with undetected breast cancer.

On Good Morning Britain today (Wednesday, September 30), Dr Hilary was joined by breast cancer survivor Trisha Goddard.

Dr Hilary was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Dr Hilary Jones on GMB?

Chatting to host Ranvir Singh, the pair were on to talk about the importance of getting checked at the doctors.

But data has revealed that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so many mammogram appointments have been missed.

And experts fear that 8,600 people could now have breast cancer and not realise.

New data revealed 8,600 women could have undetected breast cancer (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary’s warning to viewers

Dr Hilary issued a warning as he told viewers to make sure they go to see a GP if they notice any changes in themselves – and to not let their coronavirus fears stop them from seeing a doctor.

The TV doctor said: “I think people [feel] worried about going into any clinical setting at the moment for fear of catching COVID-19…

Even more important to call your GP straight away and get that appointment.

“It’s really important that people still go to their health screenings… that’s especially if you’ve got any symptoms.

“If you notice anything that’s new for you, anything different, even more important to call your GP straight away and get that appointment.”

