Kate Garraway’s husband has reportedly become the UK’s longest-fighting coronavirus patient.

The Good Morning Britain star’s partner Derek Draper has spent six months in hospital, 184 days in and out of intensive care, after being taken in on March 28.

He is thought to be the longest-surviving coronavirus victim in the country still receiving treatment.

A source told The Sun: “Kate has been so brave and her strength is awe-inspiring.

“But the truth is that progress is very, very slow. Derek has now been hospitalised for six months which makes him one of only a handful of people who have been in hospital for this long.

“It’s incredibly tough for Kate though because some days he shows signs of improvement, and then 24 hours later he has taken a worrying turn for the worse.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Kate for comment.

While the situation has been difficult for the 53-year-old presenter, she is glad her husband “is still here”.

Derek married Kate in 2005 and has kids Darcy, 14, and Billy, 11, with her.

He was rushed to hospital in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

However, while he is now free of COVID-19, he remains in intensive care following the impact of the deadly respiratory disease.

Unfortunately, it meant Kate wasn’t able to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary with him on September 10.

She recently said on GMB: “It is actually Derek and I’s wedding anniversary today, 15 years today. What an extraordinary thing.

“I won’t be able to see him today, I kind of hoped I would, but it hasn’t worked out that way for the visit so, maybe it would have been a bit strange anyway.

“It’s a tough day, but he’s still here, there’s not a huge amount that has changed.”

