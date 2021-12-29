Giovanni Pernice sends sweet message to Rose Ayling-Ellis as fans declare they ‘miss’ the Strictly champions

Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice sent a sweet message to his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis as she showed off her dance moves on the beach.

The pair lifted the Glitter Ball trophy before Christmas, and it’s clear dancing isn’t out of Rose’s system just yet.

And, with Giovanni in Italy with his family, Rose roped in another partner – and it seems Giovanni approved.

Giovanni Pernice gave Rose a 10 for her beach dance moves (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly winner Rose post on Instagram?

Rose posted a picture of herself dancing on the beach with her brother Jacob.

The pair could be seen recreating the lift that Rose and Giovanni performed in their Showdance in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Jacob could be seen lifting his sister above his head as she beamed for the camera.

Rose captioned the snap: “Strictly you’re still not out of my system 😂.”

Which is good news in itself seeing as Rose still have the tour to complete…

What did Giovanni Pernice say about the lift?

It seems Gio approved of Rose’s new dance partner.

He commented on the post: “Well done!”

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman also commented with several red love heart emojis.

Tilly Ramsay, Rhys Stephenson and Nadiya Bychokova also commented on the picture.

Fans said they miss the two of them together, though (Credit: Splash News)

How did fans react?

Fans spotted something missing in the picture – Giovanni – and took to the comments section to say as much.

“Seems odd seeing her do that with anyone other than you 😢,” said one.

“Rose only looks right with you,” declared a second.

“It should be you!!!!😢😢😢,” wailed a third.

“I remember you saying you would get jealous if you saw her dancing with anybody else,” said another.

“Wish it was you there miss seeing you dance together,” said another.

Another added: “Awww that should be you holding her up. It doesn’t seem right without you ❤️ you must miss her terribly.”

