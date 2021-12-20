Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has paid tribute to professional partner Giovanni Pernice, and revealed the extra-special “gift” she got him after they were crowned champions.

The pair won the show after a spectacular final against John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on Saturday night (December 18).

And, after hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced them as Strictly winners, Rose took to social media to thank Giovanni.

Rose Ayling-Ellis was crowned Strictly champion on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly winner Rose ‘gift’ Giovanni?

Taking to Instagram, Rose thanked Giovanni and called him “the most wonderful human ever”.

She said: “I’m dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni.

Read more: EastEnders issues statement as rumours fly Rose Ayling-Ellis is quitting the soap

“The person who was there every day with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself.

“He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today.”

She then revealed that winning the Glitter Ball trophy is the “best gift” she could ever give to the professional dancer.

“Winning the Glitter Ball is the best gift I could ever give to Giovanni because he really deserves it,” Rose said.

“I am beyond proud of us. I never thought I would leave Strictly with a best friend for life.

“Thank you Gio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

How did Giovanni respond?

Giovanni said he was in tears reading Rose’s post.

“And here I 😢 again!!!” he said.

“I told you so many times!! You are a dream and defo best friend for life!!

“You are a hero and a role model to everyone,” he added.

And, in what’ll come as music to fans’ ears, Giovanni looked to the future.

“And I can’t wait to dance again with you ASAP!!” he said.

Rose and Giovanni have built a beautiful friendship (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react?

One commented on Rose’s post: “You brought out the best in each other – such deserving winners, loved watching you dance and am going to miss seeing you every Saturday.”

Read more: Strictly fans declare Giovanni Pernice is a ‘changed man’ after partnership with Rose

Another added: “Never ever has anyone deserved it more!! I have fallen head over heals in love with you Rose, and I don’t think I’m the only one… you’re so special, I hope you know how much joy you bring.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.