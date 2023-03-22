Gino D’Acampo ‘isn’t at risk’ of being axed by ITV as he makes his return to This Morning

Gino D’Acampo “isn’t at risk” of being axed from his other ITV shows after he announced his exit from Road Trip, one PR expert has exclusively claimed to Entertainment Daily.

Gino quit the show he stars in with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix due to “personal problems” and “complicated contract” issues.

But as he returned to This Morning today (March 22), a PR expert exclusively told ED! that Gino’s other ITV shows won’t be at risk.

Georgia Latham, Digital PR Specialist at Foundation, told us that she thinks ITV “doesn’t want to risk” losing Gino.

Gino D’Acampo on This Morning: ‘ITV doesn’t want to risk losing him’

This Morning and Road Trip aren’t the only ITV shows that Gino D’Acampo is a star on.

He also hosts Family Fortunes, Gino’s Italian Escape and has appeared on numerous other ITV shows.

Despite his “complicated contract” issues, the celeb chef still appeared on This Morning today.

Georgia told us that it’s with good reason, as she thinks ITV doesn’t want to risk losing the star from another show.

She said: “There appears to be a lot of respect between the two parties, and I imagine ITV doesn’t want to risk losing Gino from the other shows.

“However, Gino’s exit from the travel show probably didn’t go down too well with ITV as it leaves the show, and its popularity, hanging in the balance.”

Despite Gino publically leaving the show, it doesn’t appear he has risked any of his other ITV shows in the process.

Georgia commented: “Many of Gino’s other series are hugely popular on ITV and he plays a pivotal part in them. I don’t believe that he is at any risk of losing these roles and ITV will do what it can to keep him.”

‘Fans appreciated’ Gino’s honesty about his exit

Gino announced he would not return to Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip on an Instagram Live.

He made it clear to fans that his exit had “nothing to do with Gordon and Fred”. He cited scheduling issues and personal problems as the reason for his exit.

While reports have since claimed that Gordon and Fred were “frustrated” with Gino’s contract demands, PR expert Georgia told ED! that Gino made the right decision.

Sometimes honesty and transparency are what is best for your brand.

She added: “Speaking out is always a difficult one because you can never predict the reception that you are going to receive.

“That being said, Gino citing his reason being wanting to preserve his friendship with Gordon and Fred rather than financial gain or conflict meant that it was received well.

“Sometimes honesty and transparency are what is best for your brand. That is what an audience appreciates the most.

“Gino stepping up and expressing his reasons as opposed to his team doing it for him allowed him to directly address fans of the show which they would have appreciated a lot more.”

ITV declined to comment.

