Favourite to replace Gino D’Acampo on Road Trip ‘revealed’ as ITV finally breaks silence

Gino D’Acampo announced he was leaving ITV’s Road Trip series this week, in which he stars alongside friends Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

Gino said he was leaving the travel show due to “personal problems” and “stressful contract” issues.

And, while many fans have said “no Gino, no show”, ITV might still replace the chef on the successful series.

Now, in an ED! exclusive, bookies have revealed which stars are most likely to replace Gino on the show.

Gino confirmed he would not return for another series of Road Trip this week (Credit: ITV)

Who will replace Gino D’Acampo on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip?

Bookies at Casinos En Ligne have exclusively revealed the most likely candidates to take over from chef Gino D’Acampo.

James Martin is the chef most likely to take over from Gino on the series, with odds of 3/1.

James already works with ITV on his Saturday Morning show, which Fred Sirieix himself has previously appeared on.

One fan on Twitter already predicted James as Gino’s replacement. They wrote: “Will James Martin replace the departing Gino on Road Trip? Seems by far the best candidate.”

ITVX responded to the tweet and wrote: “We’re not quite sure yet!”

We’re not quite sure yet Mickey! — ITVX (@ITVX) March 20, 2023

While ITV hasn’t officially confirmed if Gino will be replaced on Road Trip, it sounds like it’s being considered.

Dave Myers from the Hairy Bikers is the second most likely candidate to take over from Gino, with odds of 4/1.

The celebrity chef opened up about his cancer diagnosis last year, and has been open with his chemotherapy treatments.

He is no doubt popular with fans, so could we see Dave take over from Gino on the show?

Bookies have named Jamie Oliver as third most likely to take over from Gino (Credit: Channel 4)

Jamie Oliver could take over

Bookies also revealed that Jamie Oliver sits at 5/1 to replace Gino on the show.

Despite rumours of an old feud with Gordon Ramsay, it sounds like Jamie Oliver definitely has the potential to join the show.

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti is another star who could potentially take over on Road Trip, with odds of 6/1.

He’s another Italian, and Davide even showed off his cooking skills on the ITV dating show last year!

Other familiar faces who could take over from Gino include John Torode at/1, Tom Kerridge with 10/1 odds and Phil Vickey at 12/1.

Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke – who just started their own BBC travel show – might also have a chance.

Their odds are less likely at 16/1 and 33/1 respectively.

Ainsley Harriott and Matt Tebbutt have also been named as potential candidates at 40/1 and 50/1 respectively.

ITV made no comment on whether the show would continue without Gino.

A spokesperson did comment: “A brand-new series of Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip in Spain will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.”

Read more: Fred Sirieix hinted at ‘difficulties’ behind the scenes days before Gino D’Acampo quit their ITV show

Would you watch Road Trip without Gino D’Acampo? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.