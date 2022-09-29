Gino D’Acampo makes dig at Holly Willoughby’s appearance on This Morning

Gino D’Acampo returned to This Morning after a break, and immediately had a cheeky dig at Holly Willoughby.

The loveable chef took a break from appearing on the ITV show, but came back with a bang.

Chaos ensued as Gino took over the sofa at the start of the show, with Holly and Phillip Schofield taking his place in the kitchen.

Holly was wearing a leopard print dress, which reminded Gino of the cartoon The Flintstones.

As Holly and Phil walked over to the sofa to take their places, he joked: “Hello Wilma, yabba dabba doo! Why you dressed like a Flintstone?”

Gino on This Morning today

Laughing and pretending to be offended, Holly started playfully hitting Gino.

The cheeky Italian chef quickly added: “You look beautiful by the way!”

However, Holly quipped: “It’s a bit late.”

In the American cartoon, Wilma actually wore a white dress, but Gino was almost right.

Her husband Fred Flintstone and daughter Pebbles did wear animal print.

Holly explained that the reason she was wearing the pattern was because This Morning had an animal print fashion segment later in the show.

She also got her own back after celebrity stylist Gok Wan defended her dress.

Holly said to Gino she was sure he had some leopard print pants in his drawer.

He quipped back: “I only wear them on special occasions.”

Ahead of today’s show, Holly gave her eight million Instagram followers a sneak preview of the dress.

Holly Willoughby’s dress today

The stylish piece is the Animal Ruffle Midi dress by Albaray, costing £79.

But after Holly’s appearance, the website showed it had sold out.

There was a lot of love for the look from celebrity friends and fans alike.

This Morning colleague Alison Hammond simply wrote: “Classic leopard.”

One fan said: “Fab, fab, fab, you always look fab.”

A second leapt to Holly’s defence, and wrote: “Stunning. Gino, Holly looks amazing and not at all like a Flintstone.”

Hundreds more followers agreed.

“Holly you look absolutely gorgeous, love what you’re wearing,” one viewer told her.

Also on today’s show was Stacey Solomon, who was promoting her book Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey has become known for her hacks to keeping a clean and tidy home, despite her and Joe Swash having five children between them.

She said she learnt how to do simple DIY jobs because her dad showed her.

Stacey admitted although she’s no expert she does “genuinely enjoy it and find it almost like meditation”.

She added: “The main point of the book is to give people the confidence to try to do it themselves.

“There is such an amazing sense of achievement.”

As well as sharing her DIY tips and tricks to making a homely home, Stacey got creative.

She joined Gino to show viewers how to make a spooky Halloween pumpkin pot.

Elsewhere, this week it was confirmed Holly and Phil will be making an appearance at the National Television Awards next month.

They came under fire after visiting Westminster Hall when the Queen was lying in state.

It emerged that they did not queue, although ITV said in a statement they were there as members of the media.

