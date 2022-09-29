This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were briefly replaced today, to the shock of viewers.

Gino D’ACampo took over the show on Thursday (September 29), and of course, chaos immediately ensued as a result.

As the show opened, Gino was sat on the sofa in place of Holly and Phil.

He told viewers: “Welcome to your Thursday This morning. Yes, guys, today is going to be a Gino special. It’s going to be all about me because finally, I’ve taken over the show!”

Holly and Phil were in the kitchen during Gino’s introduction, filling in for him instead.

Gino said: “Good morning Holly and Phillip. What are you cooking today? This is about me, not about you.”

Gino D’Acampo appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

As Phil started explaining the recipe, Gino corrected him.

Gino then said: “You’ve got about five seconds. I’m going to make you feel how I feel. Five, four, three, two, one. Nobody cares anymore! So this is what is coming up today. See how relaxed I’m doing this.”

Holly and Phil then walked back over to the sofa and budged Gino over.

As a result, ITV viewers rushed to Twitter to share their opinions on the show being Gino-centric.

This Morning today

One tweeted: “As soon as I saw Gino with Holly & Phil just now, I switched off the TV.”

“Do they think everyone finds Gino hilarious and not just obnoxious with an accent? #thismorning,” said a second annoyed viewer.

A third fan ranted: “Oh god! We’re 4 minutes in and I want to throw gino out the window!”

“Just when you thought #ThisMorning couldn’t get worse… Gino D’Acampo!” added a fourth.

However, not everyone felt quite so dismayed by Gino’s appearance. In fact, others were loving him being on the sofa.

One tweeted: “GINO BACK! WE MISSED HIM!! #ThisMorning bonjourino again Gino D’Acampo!”

A second tweeted: “Yes GINO!!!”

A third added: “Love Gino presenting.”

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield were briefly replaced on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Petition creator breaks her silence

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough few days for Phil and Holly who are still embroiled in their queue-jumping scandal.

The woman who began a petition asking for the duo to be axed broke her silence this week.

She confessed that the entire debacle was “kind of destroying” her.

In an update on the petition page, she wrote: “I’ve asked ITV to deliver any responses relating to this to the public and not to me, as I won’t be following the news, or watching the programme, or sharing anything online, or through social media.

“I want nothing more than for this topic to end.”

The update ended with: “I want positivity, not hostility and negativity. The concerns raised by this have been shared with Ofcom and ITV, and that’s all I can do.”

