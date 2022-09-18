Gino D’Acampo shockingly reveals which of his children is his favourite

Chef Gino D’Acampo, who is known for his cheeky banter on This Morning, has made a shocking confession about his children.

Gino, who appears on his Italian cooking show on ITV tonight (Sunday September 18), has revealed he secretly has a favourite child.

The father of three – on the box on Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make – revealed one of his children is the apple of his eye.

The question is, which one?

Gino D’Acampo has revealed he does have a favourite out of his three children (Credit: SplashNews)

Chef Gino reveals he has a favourite child

Gino shares two sons – Rocco and Luciano – and a daughter – Mia, who is nine, – with wife Jessica.

Yet the 46 year old revealed one of his kids has stolen a little piece of his heart.

Speaking in an interview earlier this year, chef Gino was asked which of his dishes on his restaurant menu is his favourites.

The cheeky star replied: “Look, that question is like asking me: ‘Which one is your favourite child?’ I can answer to that easier than which one is my favourite dish.”

My little girl is my favourite child!

When asked which child is indeed his favourite, he responded: “My little girl is my favourite child!

“It’s an impossible question because it also depends on how you feel on the day. Right now, I fancy fish, because yesterday I had meat. But tomorrow, I don’t fancy fish I fancy meat.”

Gino also revealed that Mia will want for nothing when it comes to her future – all she has to do is ask!

It’s hoped his boys, however, will follow him into the restaurant business.

Gino D’Acampo has become well-known for his cheeky antics on This Morning on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Gino gives a sneak peek at his marriage to wife Jessica

Chef Gino and wife Jessica have been married for 20 years, and the star of Gino’s Italy has previously shared the secrets to success to their relationship.

He said to the Daily Star: “We allow each other to have our own lives, that means going on holiday with our friends.

“My wife goes for dinner with male friends and I go for dinner with female friends or business friends. We are very relaxed.”

In another interview, Gino told OK! that his kitchen skills has helped him stay out of trouble in his marriage.

He revealed: “I’ve been with my wife for 27 years, 20 years married and it gets stronger and stronger. But you know what the secret is? Italian food.”

He added: “I can be as naughty as I want. But when I cook my wife a beautiful Pollo Milanese with Italian potatoes, that’s it, the game is over.”

Read more: Gordon Ramsay ‘determined to reunite with Gino and Fred for Road Trip series despite too busy claims’

Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used To Make is on ITV at 7.30pm on Sunday September 18.

What did you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!