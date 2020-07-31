Gethin Jones forced to drop out of Celebrity Masterchef after developing coronavirus symptoms

Gethin Jones has dropped out of Celebrity Masterchef after becoming ill.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 42, was forced to pull out of the show after coming down with coronavirus symptoms.

He says he is "gutted" but understands that he needed to keep both himself and those on the show safe.

Gethin was set to compete against Judi Love, Sam Quek, Phil Daniels, Amar Latif, Sir Matthew Pinsent and Riyadh Khalaf on Thursday evening's episode.

If he made it through, he would have earned a place in the final three.

Gethin Jones had to drop out of Celebrity Masterchef before he had the chance to reach the semi-finals (Credit: BBC)

The series was filmed at the beginning of the year, when the nation was on extra high alert regarding COVID-19 symptoms.

What did Gethin Jones say about dropping out of MasterChef?

Taking to social media, Gethin shared his disappointment.

Sharing to his some 137,000 Twitter followers with: "Thank you for all your lovely messages re @MasterChefUK.

"I had symptoms of COVID-19 the morning of the next stage. Absolutely GUTTED... but it was the easiest decision. Would never put anyone at risk. Enjoy the next hour - these guys can cook!!!"

Gethin Jones says he is "absolutely gutted"

Dozens of Gethin's fans replied with their disappointment and also get well wishes.

The series airs on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

One user tweeted: "Get well soon Gethin, missing you on the programme but want you back soon."

Another user posted: "What a shame to go all through to semis and then have to pull.out. You must have been so disappointed. Hope it wasn't COVID and you are now back to full health."

A third user wrote: "That was so sad for you, but at least you know how well you can cook. Well done to get as far as you did. I hope you feel better soon."

And a fourth suggested: "So sorry to hear this but glad you are ok- would be great if you could do it next year. My money was on you. Take care."

Riyadh Khalaf wons the series (Credit: BBC)

YouTuber and presenter Riyadh Khalaf went on to win the grand prize trophy of Celebrity Masterchef.

The 28-year-old said of his win: "I am absolutely in shock. I can't believe it, it's an incredible feeling.

"This show I have been watching since I was in school and to have gone from being a fan of the show to winning the thing - this is without a doubt the biggest achievement of my life."

