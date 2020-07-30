Wetherspoons breakfast half price with Eat Out to Help Out discount

Breakfast in Wetherspoons will cost the new price of under £1.75 when customers apply the Eat Out to Help Out discount.

According to reports, a Full English which usually costs £3.49 will be available half price in August.

The deal will apply on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the month.

Eat Out to Help Out will mean diners will be able to bag half-price meals and non-alcoholic drinks, up to £10 a head, in restaurants, cafes and pubs.

Wetherspoons breakfast price reduced as part of the deal (Credit: Gov.uk)

It is also thought a Wetherspoons burger and chips with a soft drink will go for £2.50 rather than £4.99.

Alternatively, customers could pay £3.40 for fish and chips with a soft drink instead of £6.79.

And in a further bonus for Wetherspoons regulars, Eat Out to Help Out can also be used with existing offers.

This means even greater value for those who enjoy the like of the Tuesday Steak Club deal.

Other Wetherspoons offers still apply

For example, dining in on a Tuesday in August means a 6oz sirloin with chips and a soft drink will retail at £4.23.

Ordinarily that order would tot up to a bill of £8.45 on a normal Tuesday.

And on other nights of the week - when the Steak Club isn’t on - it would set you back £10.60!

However, while all food and sorts drinks fall under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, it does not cover alcohol.

And it is worth remembering the discounts only count on days when the Eat Out to Help Out deal is on.

Furthermore, to take advantage of it, customers need to be eating in.

Some prices may also vary depending on location.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak came under fire from some quarters when announcing the scheme earlier this month.

Some accused him of letting people 'slip through the cracks'.

It has also been questioned how encouraging people to eat out at certain outlets matches up with the Prime Minister’s public health battle against obesity.

Statistics repeatedly show that obese people are much more likely to suffer severe coronavirus symptoms.

It has been reported PM Johnson has pinpointed his own excess weight as having made his own experience with COVID 19 all the worse.

