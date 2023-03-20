Georgia Harrison admits she ‘almost died’ after Stephen Bear revenge porn leak

Georgia Harrison has revealed she “almost died” after the stress caused by Stephen Bear leaking an explicit tape of her.

Georgia opens up about her story in a new ITV2 documentary tonight – Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear.

Stephen Bear was handed 21 months in jail for revenge porn charges earlier this month.

Georgia Harrison admitted that she almost died from stress after Stephen Bear revenge porn leak (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Harrison almost died after Stephen Bear revenge porn leak

Ex-Love Island star Georgia Harrison was left devastated after Stephen Bear sold CCTV footage of them having sex.

But she also admitted to The Sun that the physical effects of the stress almost killed her.

The stress caused Georgia to develop cystic acne, which became infected and “nearly killed” her.

I was going into septic shock.

Georgia confessed: “I had acne come up all over my face. I ended up getting a cyst infection — the cyst eventually burst — and I was in the hospital from stress.

“They said my kidneys, my pelvis, and multiple organs were infected, and I was going into septic shock.”

Georgia also added that Stephen Bear has never apologised to her for selling the tape on Only Fans without her permission.

She shared: “It’s one thing to deny it, but to show absolutely no remorse, it makes no sense. It’s like my feelings don’t matter.”

Stephen Bear is currently in prison (Credit: YouTube)

Stephen Bear continues to deny the charges

Reality TV star Stephen Bear was eventually convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films.

He was also placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and was given a restraining order.

He pleaded not guilty, telling the jury that he had deleted the footage in August 2020 and had not sent it to others.

In his recent court appearance, after the sentence was handed down, he told the courtroom: “Have a good weekend everyone.”

He is now serving 21 months in prison at HMP Chelmsford, in Essex.

Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear documentary reveals ‘explosive evidence’

Georgia Harrison opens up about how the revenge porn leak affected her in an ITV2 documentary tonight (Monday, March 20).

The documentary features “explosive evidence, an intimate personal archive, and interviews with the legal professionals connected to her landmark case.”

It also explores why Georgia’s court victory is being celebrated as a win for women.

Georgia is now campaigning for stricter laws against revenge porn, and revealed on GMB that she’s interested in a future in politics.

The Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 made it an offence to disclose private sexual photographs and films with the intent to cause distress and without consent.

Georgia also hopes that the documentary will help her campaign, as she is campaigning for victims to longer have to “prove intent”.

Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear airs on Monday, March 20 at 10pm on ITV2. It will also be available on ITVX.

