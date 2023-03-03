Stephen Bear issued a bizarre statement in court after being handed a custodial sentence by a judge today (March 3).

Reality TV star Bear was in court following revenge porn charges after being found guilty of sharing an explicit video of his ex, Love Island star Georgia Harrison.

Earlier today, Judge Christopher Morgan sentenced Bear to 21 months in prison.

Stephen Bear arrived at the court hand-in-hand with his current girlfriend Jessica (Credit: Splash News)

Stephen Bear sentence: Judge sends reality star to jail

Reality TV star Bear was back in court after being found guilty of sharing an explicit video of Georgia to Only Fans.

He was previously found guilty on two charges – voyeurism and sending the video on WhatsApp.

As a result, Judge Morgan sentenced him to 21 months in prison.

Additionally, he was also issued with a five-year restraining order at Chelmsford Crown Court.

‘People pay to watch Stephen Bear’

Recapping events, Judge Morgan said he was satisfied Bear knew his CCTV cameras were recording the pair in their intimate act.

He said Bear “wished to exploit the economic value of the recording”.

Bear had said earlier in the trial that he made money from uploading videos of himself online.

“In your own words ‘people pay to watch Stephen Bear’ that’s what you told the jury. The edited video is precisely that,” the judge then said.

He also added that Bear would’ve known the “economic value” of Georgia being in the video.

Georgia Harrison was also in court today to see the sentence handed down to ex Stephen Bear (Credit: Splash News)

Stephen Bear’s bizarre court statement

After the custodial sentence was handed down, Bear issued a statement in court.

Addressing the court, he wished them all a “good weekend”.

Bear said: “Have a good weekend everyone.”

Georgia was also in court to see the sentence handed down.

Read more: Stephen Bear ‘mocks’ revenge porn arrest

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.