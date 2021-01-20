Stephen Bear has claimed he has been charged with “harassment, exposure, voyeurism and obstructing an officer”.

The reality star, 31, was arrested at Heathrow Airport last week after returning to the UK from Dubai.

Taking to the internet yesterday (January 19), Stephen addressed the incident on his newly launched YouTube account.

Stephen Bear claims he has been charged (Credit: YouTube)

Has Stephen Bear been charged?

In the video, the TV personality admitted he was unimpressed after being questioned by Essex police.

Stephen denies all charges against him.

He told fans: “Where do I [bleeping] start? I’m back from Dubai and I’ve actually got a criminal case over my head. I’ve been charged with some [bleep], man.

“I’ve been charged from the Essex police with harassment, obstructing a police officer, exposure and voyeurism,” he claimed.

Georgia Harrison has accused Stephen of revenge porn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen added: “So let’s start with the first one. Harassment doesn’t sound good does it? Exposure. Not too sure what exposure means.

“Obstructing a police officer. What do you reckon I did? Do you reckon I got in his way?”

He went on to claim: “I think voyeurism because I’ve been to Dubai and I’ve gone on a voyage – I’m getting nicked for travelling to Dubai because I’ve been on a voyage.

“Do you blame Captain Cook for sailing the seven seas? No you don’t. So right now I can’t talk about the case.”

The reality star addressed his charges on YouTube (Credit: YouTube)

Reality star Stephen, who is currently under investigation, is on bail until February 2.

He added: “I got questioned twice.”

Stephen went on to claim: “I was in the cell for 14 hours, 15 hours on my birthday.”

ED! has contacted Essex Police for comment and confirmation of the charges.

What did the public say?

The public were left raging over Stephen’s video.

Some believed Stephen was “mocking” his charges, while others called him out for appearing to break quarantine rules.

@EssexPoliceUK can you do something about Stephen bear not following isolation laws on top of his other charges please? Broadcasting it all over YouTube of himself flouting the rules. — Shazza CTID (@cavemanshariCFC) January 20, 2021

Stephen Bear has literally just made a YouTube video joking about all the things he’s been charged with… absolute scum of the earth 🤯 — Apes (@AprylRayson) January 20, 2021

On Twitter, one said: “@EssexPoliceUK why are you not out arresting Stephen Bear for breaking lockdown laws?

“There are photos all over the media of him sharing a car with someone he doesn’t live with and driving round London when he should still be in quarantine from Dubai.”

Stephen Bear has been let out on bail… then proceeds to use his phone in his car that he’s NOT meant to be using as he should be self-isolating.

Another added: “Stephen Bear has been let out on bail… then proceeds to use his phone in his car that he’s NOT meant to be using as he should be self-isolating.”

A third wrote: “@EssexPoliceUK Can you do something about Stephen Bear not following isolation laws on top of his other charges please? Broadcasting it all over YouTube of himself flouting the rules.”

Stephen left fans fuming on Twitter (Credit: BBC Three/YouTube)

Meanwhile, a fourth complained: “Stephen Bear has literally just made a YouTube video joking about all the things he’s been charged with.”

A fifth commented: “Stephen Bear is absolutely vile. Being charged by the police, released on bail and still seems so smug about what he’s done?”

What allegedly happened between Stephen and Georgia?

Georgia Harrison, who previously appeared on Love Island, accused him of revenge porn – alleging that he recorded them being intimate on his home CCTV.

However, Stephen denied the claims when Georgia first made them.

Stephen won Celebrity Big Brother, however, he isn’t too popular right now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to her, Stephen showed the footage to at least two friends. And she also believes users of messaging platform WhatsApp widely shared the recording.

In addition, she accused Stephen of sharing screenshots from the CCTV recording to his followers on OnlyFans.

However, Stephen claims the woman in the images wasn’t Georgia.

