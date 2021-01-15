Stephen Bear and his ex Georgia Harrison have been embroiled in a row over an alleged sex tape and the former Shipwrecked contestant has reportedly been arrested.

Stephen, 31, is said to have been arrested today (Friday, January 15) as he landed at Heathrow Airport, following a flight from Dubai.

Stephen Bear has denied Georgia Harrison’s revenge porn allegations (Credit: BBC Three YouTube)

What allegedly happened between Stephen Bear and Georgia Harrison?

Georgia, who shot to fame on the reality show Love Island, accused him of revenge porn – alleging that he recorded them being intimate on his home CCTV.

Stephen denied the claims when Georgia first made them, insisting they were not true.

According to her, Stephen showed the footage to at least two friends. And she also believes users of messaging platform WhatsApp widely shared the recording.

She also accused Stephen, who was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, of sharing screenshots from the CCTV recording for his followers on OnlyFans, the content subscription service.

However, Stephen claims the woman in the images wasn’t Georgia.

According to the Daily Mail, cops arrested Stephen at Heathrow after he flew in from Dubai.

The report claimed an eyewitness saw the TV personality in handcuffs and held by two plain-clothed police officers in a baggage claim area.

ED! contacted Essex Police and Stephen’s reps for comment.

Stephen has been on shows such as Shipwrecked and Ex on the Beach (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Who is Stephen Bear?

Stephen made his TV debut on Shipwrecked in 2011.

In 2015, he was on Ex on the Beach.

A year later, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the same series that starred the likes of Christopher Biggins, Samantha Fox and late Storage Hunters star Heavy D.

Georgia Harrison was in Love Island and TOWIE (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Who is Georgia Harrison?

Georgia, meanwhile, got her big break in TOWIE in 2014.

She was only on one series of the reality show, though, during which she flirted with stars Lewis Bloor and Tom Pearce.

Three years later, she was among the cast of Love Island.

