George of Married at First Sight UK fame has been arrested for “controlling and coercive” behaviour, it has been reported.

However, reports claim that the 40-year-old will continue to feature in the series, much to some fans’ anger.

George from Married at First Sight UK ‘arrested’

According to a report in The Sun, George from MAFS UK has been arrested.

They claim that police are investigating a 40-year-old over allegations of “controlling and coercive behaviour”.

In a statement, the Met Police said: “A 40-year-old man was arrested in Worcestershire on Thursday, September 29, on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

“He was taken to a police station and bailed pending further enquiries.”

However, despite his alleged arrest, it’s believed George will continue to appear on the show, which has been pre-recorded.

A source spoke about the headache George’s reported arrest has caused for Channel 4.

“This has been rumbling on for a while but now the police are involved, so many involved in the show thought surely they would have to pull it off air — or at the very least re-edit it,” they said.

“This has become a nightmare for the network, who didn’t know about allegations in his past before.”

MAFS UK viewers fume

Upon hearing the reports that George would continue to appear on the show, some angry viewers took to Twitter to slam the decision.

“This is absolutely disgusting that Channel 4 continue to show episodes of Married at First Sight with George Roberts after he has been arrested for abuse,” one viewer ranted.

“George is deep in the [bleep]! Been arrested on charges of coercive control at the weekend! Should never been allowed on the programme!” another said.

“Married at First Sight George Roberts has been arrested – but Channel 4 are continuing to show him on TV,” a third said.

“Channel 4 should have scrapped the remaining episodes,” another said.

Married at First Sight star George accused of ‘controlling’ behaviour

Reports of George’s arrest comes after some of his ex-girlfriends came forward, accusing him of “controlling behaviour”.

Three of his last ex-girlfriends have reportedly made independent complaints about him to police in the past.

The complaints are believed to be about his alleged “controlling”, “obsessive”, and “manipulative” behaviour.

His exes were reportedly “horrified” to see him on the show.

Speaking to The Sun, one ex reportedly said: “I’m so shocked to see he has been given a platform on a TV show. I messaged Married at First Sight. I said I reported him to the police.

“They asked for additional information which I gave and I never heard anything further.”

However, Channel 4 hit back, claiming that they didn’t know about the claims until after filming had finished.

“We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake,” the broadcaster told ED.

“Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4.”

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight (Tuesday, October 4) at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

