MAFS UK twist with two new couples: Here’s everything you need to know

MAFS UK has shaken-up the series with two new intruder couples gatecrashing the experiment.

YES!!!!!

Wedding bells are set to chime again as four new singles will be meeting each other down the aisle for the first time.

But will it be love at first sight for the new couples or a marriage nightmare?

Here’s everything we know about the new contestants on MAFS UK.

Sophie is a very independent and financially-stable bride (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK new couples: Sophie

Sophie is an “independent and financially stable” 26-year-old from Manchester.

The bride has spent the last seven years climbing up the career ladder and she even owns her own property.

So she definitely doesn’t need a man to make her happy!

But Sophie is a secret romantic at heart, who’s looking to find her soulmate on the show.

Sophie described her ideal man as “someone who can live life to the fullest, both in their lifestyle and career”.

Sophie also posts stunning snaps on her Instagram @Sophielbrown.

Gemma is a new intruder bride on MAFS UK (Credit: E4)

Gemma

Thirty-year-old Gemma describes herself as “fiercely independent, bold and a bit wild”.

We like the sound of her already!

With her bright red hair and tattoos, Gemma knows how to stand out from the crown and has “endless self-confidence”.

Gemma is also a proud mother-of-two kids and owner of a successful hair salon.

She feels she has it all except one thing!

Although she’s been close a couple of times, Gemma is yet to find her “fairytale romance” and she’s desperate to meet a man who can “sweep her off her feet”.

Gemma regularly posts sweet photos of her and her two kids on her instagram @reallifeofgemrose.

Matt owns his own successful barber shop in York (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK new couples: Matt

Matt is 32 years old and owns a barber shop in York.

But, despite his career success, he claims the most rewarding part of his job is giving his customers “advice and positivity”.

Underneath his tattoos, Matt “has a heart of gold” and he would “do anything for his friends and family”.

Matt also has two dogs and, when he’s not hiking with them, he can be found getting buff at the gym!

He’s “always looking for the next adventure” and would like to meet a woman who” isn’t afraid to try new things”.

The groom is also often posting on his Instagram @matt_b_murray.

Jonathan is a new intruder groom on MAFS UK (Credit: E4)

Jonathan

Jonathan is a 32-year-old jet-setter from Selby.

The groom is a “spontaneous adventurer” who’s often exploring around the world.

When he’s at home, he’s a carpenter and he’s been working as a carpenter since he left school.

But despite his life being very much together, Jonathan feels that there is one piece of the puzzle missing!

Jonathan says that he’s “very much ready to settle down” but he’s just looking for the right girl who’s “easy going and up for an adventure”.

Jonathan posts snaps on his Instagram @jonathanwileman.

Married At First Sight UK airs every Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4. Meet the new couples on Thursday September 15 2022.

