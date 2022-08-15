Meet the 16 Married at First Sight UK 2022 contestants from dancer to former Miss Great Britain

Married at First Sight UK 2022 will begin very soon and the 16 singles heading onto the show have now been revealed.

The hit reality show will be returning to screens this month with a fresh batch of stars hoping to find love.

So without further ado, here’s the brides and the grooms set to star on the E4 show.

Will Adrian find love? (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK 2022: The Grooms

Adrian, 37

Adrian, a Digital Designer from Manchester, is the first groom announced for the 2022 series.

He’s a “confident and caring northerner with a heart of gold” but hasn’t had the best experience with relationships in the past.

According to his bio, he believes people take advantage of his “nice guy persona”.

However, he’s ready to settle down and is looking for an “upbeat and positive partner”.

Duka is looking for an ‘Instagram girl’ (Credit: E4)

Duka, 31

Next up we have Duka, a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham.

He’s lived in the UK since he was 10 when his family fled the former Yugoslavia to escape conflict.

However, he was bullied as a child because he couldn’t speak English.

These struggles have resulted in Duka finding it difficult to let people in and he puts his guard up.

Now, Duka is looking for an ‘Instagram girl’ who “loves looking after herself”.

Financial advisor George is a dad of four who is “dedicated to his kids” (Credit: E4)

George, 40

George, a financial advisor from Worcester, is the next star hoping to find true love on Married at First Sight UK.

He’s a dad of four who is “dedicated to his kids”.

After divorcing from his wife, George has struggled to find love again.

Although he’s content with everything in his life, George hopes to find love on the reality show.

He is looking for someone who “excites him” and someone who “keeps him on his toes”.

Jordan believes he’s a “great catch” (Credit: E4)

Jordan, 29

Next up is account manager Jordan from Darlington.

Jordan believes he’s a “great catch” but is not willing to settle with someone and cruise through life “for the sake of being comfortable”.

He is hoping to find true love and a real connection on Married at First Sight UK.

Jordan admits he’s “too particular about what he wants” and knows he needs to “relax and give girls more of a chance”.

Kwame describes himself as a “ladies man” (Credit: E4)

Kwame, 42

The next groom is Kwame, a business consultant from London.

Kwame says he’s “travelled extensively, established himself in a successful career, got married, had kids and got divorced”.

He describes himself as a “ladies man”.

However, now he hopes to find love again.

Pjay wants to find his perfect match (Credit: E4)

Pjay, 31

The next groom is dancer and performer Pjay from Birmingham.

He wants to find love with someone with whom he can “create a peaceful and loving environment”.

Although he’s never been short of attention, he can’t find the right person who he wants to settle down with.

Pjay, who is part of the Dreamboys, also says his job has been a barrier to finding the right woman.

But will he finally find his perfect woman on the show?

Sales advisor Richie considers himself to be “deep, emotional, a good laugh, clever” (Credit: E4)

Richie, 51

Richie, a sales advisor from Sheffield, is the next groom hoping to find the one.

He worked in the music industry for 23 years and was constantly on the road.

He considers himself to be “deep, emotional, a good laugh, clever” as well as “socially and emotionally intelligent”.

Thomas wants someone to balance him out (Credit: E4)

Thomas, 31

Finally, we have mental health care assistant Thomas from Liverpool.

He’s bursting with energy, sarcasm and “bawdy humour”.

Thomas is “extremely sociable” and “unapologetically loud”.

However, his worst nightmare is someone to describe him as “nice”.

Thomas is looking for a partner to help balance him out.

April needs to find someone who loves cheese! (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK 2022: The Brides

April, 32

The first bride is April, a dress designer and former Miss Great Britain from London.

April believes she is the most driven and ambitious person she knows.

April wants someone who won’t mind her being independent and who wants to live life to its fullest with her.

However, it could be a dealbreaker if they don’t love cheese!

Chanita wants to be happily married with a family and a stable home (Credit: E4)

Chanita, 29

Next up is Chanita, a social worker from Derby.

Chanita came out of a 10-year relationship two years ago and now feels it’s time for her to meet her future partner.

She is a caring, loyal and protective social worker and makes friends wherever she goes.

Other than her work, Chanita’s big ambition is to be happily married with a family and a stable home.

Will Jenna find the one? (Credit: E4)

Jenna, 32

Jenna is a zero waste shop owner from Blackpool.

She has never envisaged herself getting married and hated the traditional concept of marriage.

However, she wants to find love and commit to someone and build a long life together.

Jess is described as “extremely fun and outgoing” (Credit: E4)

Jess, 31

Dental hygienist Jess from Cambridgeshire is the next bride hoping to find love.

She describes herself as unique, weird but “extremely fun and outgoing”.

However, if she wants to do something she will do it and “does not necessarily think about

the consequences” – something that has hindered her relationships in the past.

Kasia wants to meet a partner that she can settle down with forever (Credit: E4)

Kasia, 36

Next up is businesswoman Kasia from London.

Kasia has managed to raise two children and have a successful career as well as launching her own business, a

successful body contouring clinic.

Now her children are older, Kasia wants to focus on herself and meet a partner that she can settle down with forever.

However, despite being the boss at work, Kasia wants a man who can take the lead but “shares the same drive and passion that she does”.

Lara has been single for 12 years (Credit: E4)

Lara, 49

Waitress Lara from Nottingham is the next bride hoping to find true love on Married at First Sight UK.

Canadian ex-dancer Lara has been married and divorced twice and has led a luxury lifestyle.

Lara hopes to find a relationship like her parents, who have been married for 51 years and are one another’s best friend.

She’s been single for 12 years now and still believes in the fairy-tale romance.

PA Whitney has had a tough couple of years (Credit: E4)

Whitney, 31

Whitney is a PA from St Albans and is described as “fun, confident and sexy”.

After losing her mum, Whitney has had a tough couple of years.

Although she has dated lots of men on a superficial level, she’s never found anyone good enough to bring home to her family.

Whitney is now ready to give someone a chance.

Zoe no longer wants to be known as a serial dater (Credit: E4)

Zoe, 31

Quantity surveyor Zoe from the West Midlands is the final bride hoping to find love.

She’s an “outgoing, ambitious and successful professional”.

Zoe no longer wants to be known as a serial dater and is bored with the “stale repetition of dating and wants to settle

down and eventually start a family”.

She hopes 2022 will be the year she finally finds true love.

The Married at First Sight UK experts (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK: The Experts

Now, there’s three people who will be pairing these 16 singletons in the hope they find love.

Matchmakers Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be returning.

Married at First Sight UK will return to screens soon.

