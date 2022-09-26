Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts has come under fire after it was claimed three of his exes previously warned the police about him.

His exes claim show makers ignored alerts about the 40-year-old being involved in the show.

However, Channel 4 has now hit back at the claims.

Married at First Sight UK: George under fire

Married at First Sight UK contestant George has come under fire recently from his ex-partners.

His three most recent ex-girlfriends have reportedly made independent complaints to the police in the past.

The complaints are believed to be about his alleged “obsessive”, “abusive” and “manipulative” behaviour.

George’s exes were reportedly “horrified” to see that he was allowed to marry a stranger on the show.

George was picked by experts to take part in the show. He ended up marrying April Banbury, who was previously Miss Great Britain.

The women raised the alarm when they first saw George in trailers for the latest season of the hit E4 show.

However, they claim that their alerts were ignored by show makers.

Exes of George alert Married at First Sight UK

Speaking to The Sun, George’s exes claimed that their warnings were ignored by show makers.

“I’m so shocked to see he has been given a platform on a TV show. I messaged Married at First Sight. I said I reported him to the police,” one of his exes claimed.

“They asked for additional information which I gave and I never heard anything further.”

Another alleged: “I contacted Married at First Sight, E4 and All4 and the producers to tell them he was a known emotional and mental abuser of women.”

She then claimed that she had sent show makers “everything” she had on George, however she never heard back.

All three of his exes reportedly dated him following his divorce from his first wife.

They reportedly told the police that he showered them with affection and gifts before his behaviour turned “coercive and controlling”.

April breaks her silence

George and April went on a honeymoon to the Caribbean after the show.

However, April hinted on her Instagram over the weekend that the relationship is over.

“The traumas that have been brought on from this show have made me re-evaluate things. I really have and I’m not ashamed to admit, I have been seeing a therapist ever since,” she said.

A show source insisted they weren’t aware of the allegations until filming for the series had ended.

Last night (Sunday, September 25) April said the allegations had “knocked me for six”.

A spokesperson for George told The Sun that he denies the allegations.

In a statement to ED!, E4 said: “We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake.

“Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4.”

Married At First Sight continues tonight (Monday, September 26) on E4 and All4 at 9pm.

