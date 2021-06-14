GB News viewers were quick to give their review of its highly anticipated launch on Sunday evening (June 13).

The launch show – dubbed the UK’s version of Fox News – kicked off with an introduction from chairman Andrew Neil.

But while some viewers called the channel “refreshing”, others were distracted by the bad sound quality.

What happened on the GB News launch show?

In his opening monologue, Andrew said: “GB News will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda.

“We are not a rolling news channel nor will we be providing conventional news bulletins.

“But on all of our programmes and platforms you will always know what is going on and what the country is talking about.”

Furthermore, he added: “GB News will not be another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media.

“We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.”

However, the show was hit by a number of technical difficulties.

At one point, Nigel Farage was interrupted by a pizza advertisement.

Meanwhile, Sir Alan Sugar was also briefly cut off during an interview with presenter Dan Wooton.

And viewers picked up on the dodgy sound quality.

How did viewers review the channel?

Meanwhile, watchers were quick to give their verdict on Twitter.

One said: “Why doesn’t anyone @GBNEWS seem to know anything about SOUND or LIGHTING?!”

In addition, a second wrote: “Is the sound and audio quality deliberate to reflect the era that you want to drag this country back to?”

A third added: “@GBNEWS so lame and dull this morning, random topics, poor sound, struggling presenters, very hard to stick with and watch.”

A fourth complained: “The sound quality is absolutely awful.”

Furthermore, another penned: “I will be watching, probably more in a morning. Please can you sort the sound; there’s a slight delay between mouths moving & sound.”

However, others appeared to love the new show.

One commented: “Loving #GBNews some people trying to rain on its parade. I’m 100% for this refreshing change.”

Furthermore, another shared: “Although @GBNEWS has some technical issues to iron out, content wise this is exactly what our country needs, Refreshing! #GBNews.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “GB News have made a strong start, not perfect, but a very good start. The sound issues need to be sorted. I’d like them to stay on issues a little longer too. The BBC, ITV and Sky should be worried.”

GB News will feature the likes of Colin Brazier, Gloria De Perio and Andrew Doyle.

Furthermore, chairman Andrew is also on board as a presenter.

Meanwhile, it’s rumoured Piers Morgan could join the lineup in the future.

