Piers Morgan has addressed claims he is joining the new news channel GB News.

But his rather smug joke has ruffled more than a few feathers.

The former GMB host, 56, responded to a Bloomberg journalist’s claims that Piers is asking around £2 million to sign up as a host.

Taking to Twitter, Piers claimed: “It would take a much bigger chunk than that… (said ‘sources close to Morgan’).”

Several Twitter users responded by accusing him of being greedy.

Piers Morgan has yet to confirm if he’s joining GB News (Credit: SplashNews)

What are Twitter users saying about Piers?

One user tweeted: “Greedy. You literally tweeted about greedy [football] clubs, then you post this.”

Another user replied with, “Greed” followed with a devil GIF.

And a third user vented: “You feel you’re worth more than £40k per week for a couple of hours’ work, three days a week? Yet in the last 24 hours you’ve had the audacity to call out the ‘Big 6’ [Premier League clubs] for their greed??”

It would take a much bigger chunk than that…. (said ‘sources close to Morgan’). https://t.co/MixciAsJWd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2021

However, others said they hoped Piers would join the channel, and additional users reminded trolls that Piers’ tweet was purely a joke.

Piers Morgan sensationally quit GMB in March (Credit: ITV)

One user tweeted: “Chill out, it is a joke” and another user shared: “Come on, Piers, this is the platform you need!”

A further user argued: “The country needs you back on current affairs TV as soon as possible Piers.”

Is Piers joining GB News?

The Bloomberg article claimed Piers could easily join GB News after quitting Good Morning Britain.

It argued: “[Piers is] yet to announce his next stop, but the departure prompted speculation he’d land at GB News.

Would Piers make a good fit for GB News? (Credit: SplashNews)

“His £2 million annual salary would be a big chunk of the budget, but perhaps it’d be justifiable as a marketing cost, given his 7.9 million Twitter followers.”

GB News is an upcoming British news channel that is being dubbed the UK’s version of Fox News.

So far, several major journalist voices have joined the channel’s lineup.

As of April 2021 – the likes of Dan Wootton, Colin Brazier, Gloria De Perio and Andrew Doyle have signed up, while Andrew Neil – the brand’s chairman – is also on board as a presenter.

It has been widely speculated that Piers could join the lineup, but neither GB News nor Piers have confirmed anything as of yet.

