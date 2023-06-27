Oscar Hartland as Neil The Baby in Gavin and Stacey
TV

Gavin and Stacey’s Neil the Baby unrecognisable as he’s set to audition for The Voice Kids this weekend

Now 14, Oscar Hartland is trying his hand at a music career

By Entertainment Daily

The Voice Kids viewers might recognise a familiar face this weekend, with a Gavin and Stacey star set to audition.

Oscar Hartland was one of three babies to play Neil The Baby on the hit sitcom, which originally ran from 2007 to 2010. He reprised his role as a tween in the 2019 Christmas special.

Now 14, Oscar has taken an interest in music, and fronts the band Redwood City. However, he will be auditioning on The Voice Kids alone this weekend.

Oscar Hartland on Gavin and Stacey
Oscar is best known for playing Neil The Baby on Gavin and Stacey (Credit: BBC)

‘Weird’ performing without his band

Oscar, who opted to perform Foo Fighters’ Hero, told The Sun: “It was weird being on the studio stage without the band, but I thought I’d just do what I do with the boys and hopefully get a result out of it. I went into it wanting Danny [Jones] to turn, or Ronan [Keating]. But it was really something.”

I went from a kid that was in a show when he was a baby to a kid in a TV show, even going into the supermarket was mad.

Not only is Oscar on our screens on Saturday, when we’ll find out whether judges Danny, Ronan, Pixie Lott or Will.i.am turn around for him, but his band’s debut album is also coming out.

Oscar looks unrecognisable from his Gavin and Stacey days. His baby-faced looks are gone, with a striking young man – with blond floppy locks – emerging.

Ruth Jones, Oscar Hartland and James Corden in Gavin and Stacey
Oscar first appeared on Gavin and Stacey as a baby (Credit: BBC)

Oscar’s rise to fame

The youngster might be in his teens now, but he’s been on the screen since he was a baby. Mum Kirsty heard that Gavin and Stacey producers were looking for babies local to Barry Island, where the show was set. So, she got in touch.

She said: “I sent a photo of him on a Friday morning and the Friday afternoon, they said would you be able to get down to Barry Island on Monday morning? And that was it.

“It was a set fee, no royalties or anything. And then he was back for the Christmas special when he was 10.”

@oscar.hartland if ur curious head over to my Instagram about on my profile. And give me a follow. announcement coming tonight! #neilthebaby #redwoodcityband #oscarhartland #gavinandstacey ♬ original sound – Oscar Hartland

A new level of fame

Oscar explained that while he grew up knowing he played Neil the Baby, it was the 2019 Christmas special that saw his fame hit new heights.

He said: “I went from a kid that was in a show when he was a baby to a kid in a TV show, even going into the supermarket was mad. I do use it to impress girls, I’m on Snapchat or at a party and I go: ‘Ever watch Gavin and Stacey then?’. My success rate is good, it’s decent.”

An Interview with Neil the Baby (Gavin & Stacey) - Oscar Hartland

