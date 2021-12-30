Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon breaks silence on Uncle Bryn’s sexuality

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon has finally broken his silence on what he thinks about his character Uncle Bryn’s sexuality.

Rob, 56, stars as the big-hearted Bryn in the BBC comedy series.

But fans have always wanted to know whether Bryn is gay or not. And now Rob has shared his thoughts.

Bryn in Gavin and Stacey (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What did Rob say about his Gavin and Stacey character Bryn?

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Rob said: “There’s a part of me that doesn’t want to say anything because I think it should be in the mind of the audience.

“Obviously [James Corden and Ruth Jones] have written it… but it’s not ambiguous is it. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t.

Read more: How old is Rob Brydon and is he married? Actor stars in tonight’s McDonald & Dodds

“I wonder if he’s just never acted on it. They’ve never said to me… it’s just what’s there in the script.”

He then added: “But, you know, the way he gazes at Larry Lamb, who plays Mick…”

What did happen on that fishing trip? (Credit: BBC)

When did the rumours surface?

The rumours about Bryn’s sexuality started when Bryn went on a fishing trip with nephew Jason.

It was always implied something happened on that trip, but exactly what has never been explained.

However, the trip – and silence about the trip – fuelled the speculation about Bryn’s sexuality.

After Gavin and Stacey’s wedding reception, Jason told Bryn: “I never told anyone, you know. And besides, it wasn’t a big deal. Lots of people do it, it’s not against the law.”

To which Bryn replied: “Jason please, how can I ever forget that look on your face?”

Nessa proposed in the Christmas episode (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the last episode?

The last time Gavin and Stacey appeared on our screens was in 2019 in a spectacular Christmas special.

Despite only lasting for three series, the show – starring James Corden, Ruth Jones, Alison Steadman, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne – attracted a huge audience for that festive special.

Read more: Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode: What’s the latest on a new series?

It ended with a cliffhanger, with Ness proposing to Smithy.

However, there’s no news on whether the show will ever be coming back for more.