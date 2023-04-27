This Morning logo with female silhouette
This Morning signs ‘thrilled’ Gavin and Stacey star as new presenter

By Robert Leigh

This Morning has added to its list of presenters after signing up Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, it’s been revealed today (April 27).

Actress Joanna, who played Stacey Shipman in the BBC sitcom, will front an an upcoming four-part mini-series, the Mirror reports.

It will see her travel across the UK and Europe, visiting filming locations for much-loved telly shows and films. What’s more, going by Joanna’s Instagram account, production has already begun.

This Morning signs new presenter

Joanna told the newspaper: “Gavin and Stacey put Barry Island on the map when it burst on to our screens in 2007 and in the UK. And apparently almost half of us would consider visiting a ­destination after seeing it on a show or movie.”

I am exploring some of the top filming locations in Europe.

She added: “I am exploring some of the top filming locations in Europe. Whether it be busy train stations, sleepy ­Yorkshire towns or historical buildings, virtually anywhere can be the setting for your favourite film and TV. In this series I’m going to be visiting some of my favourites.”

Shooting locations for the likes of Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, The Crown and James Bond are tipped to feature.

‘Utterly thrilled’ to be joining ‘family’ of This Morning presenters

A source close to the show reportedly added: “Joanna is a huge fan of This Morning, having been a viewer for many years, and is utterly thrilled to be a small part of the on-screen family for this mini-series.”

Meanwhile, over on social media, Joanna recently hinted her This Morning gig has started. Sharing a selfie from Malta – the site for many film shoots, including Gladiator and Troy – she captioned her smiley upload: “Hello Malta! @thismorning #sunsout.”

Joanna, 46, has previously presented on ITV for The Pet Show alongside another This Morning star, Dermot O’Leary.

And she will also be seen soon in another acting role, in Russell T Davies’ Men Up. The forthcoming BBC drama concerns the initial medical trials for Viagra.

She previously tweeted in late 2021: “I’m loving my new career of presenting, but I have no plans to retire from acting, I’m enjoying doing it all! And you can directly quote me on that!”

ED! has approached representatives for This Morning for comment about the Mirror’s story.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

