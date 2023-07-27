Gareth Gates goes Instagram official with stunning new girlfriend – and she looks just like his Corrie ex

Singer Gareth Gates has stepped out with his new girlfriend, with the couple going Instagram official.

The 39-year-old tar rose to stardom as the first-ever runner-up on the talent contest Pop Idol in 2002, missing out on the top spot to Will Young.

Since then, he has appeared in numerous musicals, lending his vocal skills to West End and touring stages and popping up on TV shows such as Dancing on Ice.

Love is in the air this summer for the fitness fanatic with him sharing an intimate cute snap on Instagram with his new partner, following his break up with DJ Chloe McLennan six months ago.

The pop star shared a photo of himself with Grease the Musical cast member Allana Taylor and he can be seen smiling ear to ear in the picture. Gareth captioned the post: “A heart full of love.”

Among the comments and thousands of likes, Allana said: “I love you,” followed by a heart emoji. Other fans commented with heartfelt messages such as “You deserve every happiness” and “Stunning couple”.

However, it seems Gareth definitely has a type, with stunning Allana bearing a striking resemblance to his former partner – ex-Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes.

Fans will know that they too met while starring in a musical – that time it was Legally Blonde. Faye and Gareth dated on and off for seven years, calling off their engagement in 2019. Faye has also appeared in a musical production of Grease, which adds to the comparison to his new love. Both ladies also have long, glossy dark hair and can sing, dance and act.

Since Gareth and Faye parted ways, Faye has also kept her dating pool close to the theatre world and is engaged and soon to marry artistic director Iwan Lewis.

Gareth Gates dated actress Faye Brookes with his new girlfriend having similarities to his ex. (Credit: Cover Images)

What is Gareth up to now?

Gareth has been using his social media to show fans a sneak peek into his home and talk about his current tour. The star recently had his kitchen renovated and is touring his self-titled solo show.

Gareth is performing at the Southbank Centre in London until the end of July. We expect Allana will be cheering her new beau on from the front row!

