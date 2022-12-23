Actress Faye Brookes has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

The former Coronation Street star has been dating fellow actor Iwan Lewis since October.

However, she hadn’t shared a snap of the two of them together until this week.

The loved-up pair previously starred in a production of Legally Blonde together in 2011 and stayed in touch ever since.

They then struck up a romantic relationship earlier this year.

Faye took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of herself cosied up to her new man.

Faye Brookes has bagged herself a new man and gone Instagram official (Credit: Splashnews)

Faye Brookes confirms her romance on Instagram

The steamy picture showed the pair silhouetted in front of the bedroom window as they wrapped their arms around each other and shared a kiss.

The former Dancing On Ice star then captioned the heartfelt snap with a love heart.

Fans rushed to congratulate the star, with one saying: “What a lucky man!”

Another added: “This is so sweet!”

Her announcement followed news that her ex-fiancé Gareth Gates had broken up with his girlfriend.

Gareth split from his DJ girlfriend Chloe McLennan after two-and-a-half years of dating.

The pair also unfollowed each other on Instagram this week.

A source claimed to The Sun: “The writing was on the wall for some time, and it became clear there was trouble between them as Gareth has not liked or commented on any of Chloe’s pictures since November 11.

“With Christmas approaching, they have called it quits and want to make a fresh start apart in 2023.”

Gareth began dating Chloe back in April 2020 after meeting in Ibiza.

She was his first girlfriend since he split from former fiancée Faye in August 2019.

Faye fell in love with Gareth in 2012 after they appeared in a West End show together.

But in 2018, after six years together, they split. They rekindled their romance a few months later, and Gareth proposed to Faye, serenading her with a song he’d written for the occasion.

Faye Brookes previously dated Gareth Gates and the pair were engaged before splitting (Credit: Splashnews)

‘A different place’

But though they were making wedding plans, the pair split for good in 2019.

A source claimed at the time said: “Gareth and Faye have been through a lot together but they just can’t make it work.

“She’s in a different place right now after leaving Corrie and is working hard to land some new roles.

“She was really excited about the wedding and had even picked a venue but deep down she knew it wasn’t right.”

At the time, Faye said on Instagram: “Someone said: ‘Don’t be afraid to start over again. this time, you are not starting from scratch, you are starting from experience.'”

Following their surprise split, Gareth reportedly took back the engagement ring he gave Faye – which had been said to be worth a whopping £30,000.

