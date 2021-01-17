Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates were a picture-perfect couple for years until their shock split in August 2019.

Why did they break up? And who are they dating now? Find out the answers to these questions and more below…

How did Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates meet?

Faye and Gareth met in 2012 and were originally work colleagues.

They played alongside one another in the smash hit musical Legally Blonde.

Faye played the star role of Elle Woods and Gareth as her former lover Warner.

The quickly began dating and were together for a total of seven years.

Faye and Gareth were together for seven years (Credit: SplashNews)

After the UK tour ended, Gareth continued to tour on various other theatre productions.

While Faye landed the role of lesbian waitress Kate Connor in 2015.

She played the role up to 2019.

In January 2019 Faye announced that she was engaged to the former Pop Idol Runner Up.

He popped the question in New York over New Year’s.

Gareth reportedly engaged by serenading Kate with a song that went on for 17 minutes.

A thrilled Faye took to Instagram to share pictures of her sparkling engagement ring.

She told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine of her wedding plans: “I definitely would like a very epic kind of day. I’m only doing this once so I’m doing it right. Go big or go home! Gareth and I are very, very similar in that sense.”

Gareth and Faye split in 2019 – just months after they became engaged (Credit: SplashNews)

Why did Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes split?

Gareth and Faye announced their split in August 2019.

Faye shared several cryptic posts on her Instagram, including one about trusting her ‘gut feeling’.

Meanwhile a source told The Sun: “Gareth and Faye have been through a lot together but they just can’t make it work.

“She’s in a different place right now after leaving Corrie and is working hard to land some new roles.

“She was really excited about the wedding and had even picked a venue but deep down she knew it wasn’t right.”

Faye went on to past an additional quote on Instagram that read: “Someone said ‘Don’t be afraid to start over again. this time, you are are not starting from scratch, you are are starting from experience.”

Gareth reportedly took back the engagement ring he gave Faye – said to be worth a whopping £30,000.

Faye with her new boyfriend Joe (Credit: SplashNews)

Who are they dating now?

Both Faye and Gareth have moved on with new partners.

Faye went public with her new boyfriend, Barry’s Boot Camp trainer Joe Davies in December 2019

She is reportedly ‘besotted’ with him and judging from her Instagram account they are still going strong.

Meanwhile Gareth confirmed he was dating DJ Chloe McLennan last July.

What is Gareth Gates doing now?

Gareth has had to take a bit of a break to his singing and acting career due to the pandemic.

However, he recently appeared on the BBC series Celebrity: A 21st-Century Story.

Here he served as a talking head and described his rise to fame on Pop Idol.

When is Faye Brookes on Dancing On Ice?

Faye Brookes is competing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

She is partnered with ice skating pro Hamish Gaman.

Dancing On Ice starts this Sunday at 6pm on ITV.

