Faye Brookes’ love life: From toxic rows with Gareth Gates to ‘secret fling’ with Corrie co-star

Faye Brookes pops up on Celebrity Bridge of Lies this weekend. No doubt lots of viewers will be keen on learning more about the ex Corrie star, including the subject of her love life.

Here is what you need to know about the 2021 Dancing On Ice runner up’s romantic history since she found fame.

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates were together for seven years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Faye Brookes and her love life: Gareth Gates

Actress Faye and Pop Idol star Gareth met when they appeared in a West End show together in 2012.

She starred as Elle Woods in the London production of Legally Blonde, with Gareth playing her character’s love interest Warner.

Life imitated art as they began dating – but in 2018 they broke up.

They managed to revive their romance within a few months and later got engaged after he serenaded Faye with a 17-minute love song he’d written to form part of his proposal.

However, their expected marriage was not to be, and they broke up for good in 2019.

It was reported at the time of their final split that Gareth’s relationship with his ex wife caused rows, with Faye reportedly feeling she wasn’t a high priority for him.

It turned toxic and they’d always be rowing about it.

A source claimed to The Sun in August 2019: “Gareth travels a lot for work and, when Faye was on Corrie, they’d have hardly any time together, yet he’d be on the phone to his ex.

“Nothing was going on at all, and she had no reason to be worried, but it turned toxic and they’d always be rowing about it.”

Sam Robertson has played Adam Barlow in Corrie on and off since 2004 (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

Sam Robertson?

Within weeks, another tabloid report claimed Kate Connor actress Faye had a “secret fling” with soap co-star Sam Robertson during a break from her relationship with Gareth.

A source claimed to The Sun at the time that the Adam Barlow actor had been “a shoulder to cry on”.

The anonymous source added: “Before they realised it, one thing had led to another. But Faye was keen to make things work with Gareth and put a halt to things with Sam going any further.

“She wanted to be honest with Gareth and confessed what had happened while they were apart.

“He thought he could get over it but, in the end, it was simply too much.”

Faye Brookes at The Ivy with Joe Davies (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Joe Davies

A couple of months after Faye and Gareth ended their relationship, she appeared to go red carpet official with personal trainer Joe Davies.

However, her time with Joe did not prove to be Faye’s happy ending.

They were together for nearly three years before she announced on social media in July 2022 they had ended things.

“Just wanted to say that, very sadly, after nearly three years Joe and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Faye told her fans.

“We had the most wonderful of times, and our mutual respect, admiration and friendship remains stronger than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Brookes (@faye_brookes)

Faye Brookes and her love life: Iwan Lewis

Faye has reportedly been dating actor Iwan since last October.

According to reports, he also appeared in Legally Blonde with her and they stayed in touch after the production concluded.

Read more: Faye Brookes goes Instagram official with new man with very steamy bedroom snap

Celebrity Bridge of Lies airs on BBC One next Saturday, January 14, at 6.05pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.