Gardeners’ World viewers were emotional as Kate Garraway opened up about her husband’s health battle.

Kate’s partner Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus.

Even though he’s now free of the virus, Good Morning Britain host Kate previously said it has “wreaked havoc” on his body.

Gardeners’ World viewers were emotional as Kate Garraway opened up about her husband (Credit: BBC)

What did Kate Garraway say on Gardeners’ World?

Kate said: “This has been an odd year for the world and probably very directly personally for me.”

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals gardening gave her ‘hope’ amid husband Derek’s coronavirus battle

Speaking about her husband’s coronavirus diagnosis, Kate continued: “It [coronavirus] took hold and swept through his body.

“One Sunday morning [doctors] phoned and said, ‘we’re going to have to put him into an induced coma’ and he’s just not woken up.”

Kate explained her daughter Darcey, 14, suggested they planted vegetables in their garden before the national lockdown.

Kate Garraway said the garden and planting has been a positive thing to do (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Kate said: “I think for her it was about something positive to do.

“It was like, ‘I can’t help Mum, I can’t help Dad, I know what’s going on but I can’t do anything about it.”

Kate said the garden of vegetables and plants became their “saviour”.

She added: “You ask a teenager, ‘How do you feel about the fact Dad might die…'” as she became emotional.

“Sorry, it’s hard to even say it. They just say, ‘Okay’ it’s just too big a thing to take on.”

The presenter planted vegetables and fruit with her kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway says she’s ‘living on a knife edge’

Kate explained they began planting fruit and vegetables which take longer to grow.

She said: “I’d say, ‘Let’s hope [Derek] will be better by then.’

“When you’re living day-to-day on a knife edge, doing something that gives you a future just helps with a sense of progress, where there is actually none in the direct situation.

“[The garden] has been the most important space for us.

“It’s been a place to find joy, hope, go a bit crazy and feel a bit unleashed in a stifling physical and emotional time that we’ve all lived through.

Viewers praised Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

“It just gives you that sense of positive moving forward. You can’t think short-term in a garden, you have to plan.

“You have to have hope, you have to invest in a future.

“By planting something and believing that Derek will see it when it comes up, that gives us a sense of future.”

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon Voucher!

Viewers branded Kate “amazing” and were in tears watching her on the show.

One person said: “I’m in bloody tears on a Friday night @kategarraway. No one should have to go through this! Love and hugs.”

I’m in bloody tears on a Friday night @kategarraway No one should have to go through this! Love and hugs #GardenersWorld — Jayne Yarwood (@JayneYarwood) October 9, 2020

Another wrote: “In tears watching this piece about Kate Garraway.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “Kate Garraway on #GardenersWorld brings a tear to my eye.

“What an amazing woman and what bravery. I so hope her husband comes through.”

In tears watching this piece about Kate Garraway #GardenersWorld — Lindsay Bown (@lindsay_bown) October 9, 2020

Kate Garroway on #GardenersWorld brings a tear to my eye. What an amazing woman and what bravery. I so hope her husband comes through x — Caroline Hearne (@MiddleAgedCred) October 9, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.