Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on real reason she won’t return to Ground Force

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock revealed the real reason she won’t return to Ground Force.

Charlie, 55, shot to fame as a sex symbol as one of the Ground Force.

She was famed for not wearing a bra and built up a huge fanbase.

The green-fingered goddess was even hailed ‘horticultural viagra’ thanks to her earthy charms and strawberry blonde locks.

Why won’t Charlie Dimmock return to Ground Force?

Charlie was one of the few people not to buy into her own public image.

The whole sex symbol thing was a bit silly really.

She appeared on BBC garden makeover show Ground Force from 1997-2005.

Charlie Dimmock in her Ground Force heyday (Credit: BBC)

Her co-stars were horticulture expert Alan Titchmarsh and celebrity builder Tommy Walsh.

Read more: Garden Rescue host’s ‘horror’ after stripping naked for TV show

Charlie returned to our TV screens 18 months ago, with popular programme Garden Rescue.

But she had thought her career was over during her hiatus.

In a 2014 interview she said: “It’s all about baking these days on TV.

“But if they did bring back Ground Force it wouldn’t be with me and Tommy doing it – we’re all too old!”

She said: “I’m well into my 40s and if you could see me now, my hair is in a tight bunch and I’m out in the garden doing compost.

“The whole sex symbol thing was a bit silly really.”

Charlie’s enjoying success on Garden Rescue

Charlie’s been busy the past couple of years with the popular Garden Rescue.

Charlie Dimmock and the Garden Rescue team (Credit: BBC)

But she admits this means her own garden suffers.

She said: “Firstly I have to say my garden’s not always in tip-top condition.

Read more: Charlie Dimmock’s frank confession about her weight and ‘anxiety’ it caused

“Unfortunately I tend to be away working at the more critical busy times (spring and summer) so I often get behind.

“With all gardens it’s best to do maintenance frequently and regularly, that way you actually make the maintenance easier.”

Charlie will be busy working on other people’s gardens again this week, on Garden Rescue, every weekday on BBC1 at 3.45pm.

She’ll be visiting Andover on Friday and Cheltenham on Monday.

What do you think of Garden Rescue? Head to our Facebook page @Entertainmentdailyfix to let us know