Garden Rescue host Charlie Dimmock’s ‘horror’ after stripping naked for show

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock is no stranger to her body being a hot topic of conversation, thanks to the attention she got for pottering around gardens bra-less in Ground Force.

But it seems becoming a bit of a sex symbol in the late nineties and early noughties didn’t prepare her for stripping off on stage.

A few years after Ground Force, Charlie signed up for a production of Calendar Girls.

The play was based on the hit 2003 film about a group of ladies who make a nude calendar to raise funds for charity – and sees the cast bare all.

Charlie didn’t wear a bra on Ground Force (Credit: BBC)

Baring all was ‘horrifying’

The TV star later confessed that peeling off her clothes for the production was “horrifying”.

She told the News Shopper back in 2010: “Me being naked with the other girls was quite horrifying because they are all proper actors and I’m not.

“It was simply a case of, ‘Here’s a glass of Champagne, can you take all your clothes off now?’

“It would be a fib to say I wasn’t expecting it because we all know what the show is and we all know what happens.”

However, it evidently wasn’t as risque as it could have been.

Charlie shared that her modesty was actually pretty protected by the choreography.

“It is so well choreographed, the audience doesn’t see anything,” she told the publication.

Charlie stripped off in Calendar Girls (Credit: BBC)

Charlie found fame on Ground Force

In more recent years the green-fingered star, who is now 55, has become better known for Garden Rescue.

The much-loved series sees the star and other gardening experts on a mission to transform outdoor spaces into beautiful havens.

However, it was Ground Force that made her name.

The programme aired for eight years and made Charlie a big name – not least because of the bra issue.

But in 1999 she told The Guardian that “all the fuss about me not wearing a bra is funny”.

“Most people are disappointed when they meet me,” she quipped.

Garden Rescue is on BBC One at 5.20pm on Saturday.

