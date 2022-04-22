Future Food Stars host Gordon Ramsay has clapped back at food critic Jay Rayner after he criticised the chef’s new BBC show.

Future Food Stars follows 12 hopefuls in an Apprentice-style format as they bid to win a £150,000 from the Scot.

Many fans loved the father-of-five’s no-nonsense approach and true-to-form shouting.

But Jay was not impressed with Gordon’s behaviour and took to Twitter to air his views.

Gordon Ramsay has defended his behaviour on Future Food Stars (Credit: BBC)

Gordon Ramsay on Future Food Stars

Emotions ran high on the show with several of the contestants in tears.

There were clashes, meltdowns and a big, blustery display from Gordon.

Jay was clearly irritated by what he’d seen and tweeted Gordon: “Is this all you have? Shouting at people? Swearing at people? Humiliating people? Making people cry? Then punching the air when the cameras turns off?”

Jay your professional job is stuffing your face on the back of great chefs. When are you going to get a real job ?? Goodbye ❤️ https://t.co/9jmXxNjfET — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 21, 2022

Not known for mincing his words, Gordon quickly responded to Jay’s tweet.

Referencing the food critic’s stints on the Weakest Link, he said: “Jay you inspire me every day…especially after your performance on the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

Jay reminded the chef he’d won the quiz show on his first attempt and came third on his second.

“And neither time did I make anyone cry,” he quipped.

But Gordon was determined to have the last word and replied: “Jay your professional job is stuffing your face on the back of great chefs. When are you going to get a real job ?? Goodbye.”

MasterChef’s Jay Rayner blasted Gordon Ramsay after Future Food Stars (Credit: BBC)

Future Food Stars on BBC

Fans were divided by the Scot’s behaviour with some of them defending Gordon for his commitment to food culture.

One tweeted: “I love Gordon Ramsay, out of all the Chefs of renown, Chef Ramsay genuinely cares about his work, in front of the cameras and outside of the lens and I see that his anger and yelling and whatever is his passion and desire for the success of others coming through.”

But another agreed with Jay and slated the star.

They wrote: “Well said @jayrayner1… Congratulations for calling him out. This does nothing to encourage people, who are much needed, to join the hospitality industry that I’ve loved so much for 35 years!!!”

One thing fans did agree on was their enjoyment watching Jay and Gordon go to head to head on Twitter.

Let’s see what happens after next week’s show!

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars airs Thursdays from 9pm on BBC One.

