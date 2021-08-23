Frustrated Rich House, Poor House viewers think the families could easily save money with one adjustment

Rich House, Poor House viewers have all noticed the same thing about last night’s episode (Sunday August 22).

The life-swap reality show is a hit with fans, but they were all left pondering one thing – why do the so-called poor people shop at their local, expensive shops and not cheaper supermarkets?

Geri and Scarlet have to make ends meet (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened in last night’s episode of Rich House, Poor House?

Last night’s episode of Rich House, Poor House featured single mum Geri, who has moved from job to job while struggling to raise daughter Scarlet.

She lives on under £60 a week.

In contrast, millionaire businesswoman Debi has money but no work-life balance.

For one week they swapped lives, homes and budgets to find out if money really does buy happiness.

Viewers saw Geri heading to a luxury 18th-century home in Kent, while Debi went to live in a ground-floor flat in Shoreham-on-Sea, West Sussex.

Debi had to watch her budget in the local supermarket (Credit: Channel 5)

Time to go shopping…

As Debi lived the life of Geri she went to a local supermarket to stock up on supplies.

As she contemplated buying some chicken, she realised it was extremely expensive in context of her weekly budget.

Admitting she normally uses online shopping and didn’t really know how much things cost, she was shocked how expensive things were.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to notice the same thing, and wonder why she didn’t go to a cheaper supermarket.

One thing on #richhousepoorhouse that baffles me is why do they always do their budget shop in a local corner shop or a cost cutter when they are double the price of a supermarket 😖🤷🏼‍♀️ — Vicki (@VickiSpringett) August 22, 2021

Why do they always do their weekly show in their local newsagents?! No wonder they’re skint! #richhousepoorhouse — Mark (@villayamyam) August 22, 2021

Apparently they're not allowed to film in the big supermarkets? That's something I've heard #richhousepoorhouse — Ally (@bookl0ver) August 22, 2021

Why do they shop in small local shops on #richhousepoorhouse just go to the local superstore! They aren’t ever that far away! — Holly (@glitterterrier) August 23, 2021

Some viewers wondered why participants got to supermarkets

Viewers took to Twitter to ask why Debi went to the local supermarket.

And it’s a trend that wasn’t exclusive to this episode.

One viewers replied, saying: “Apparently they’re not allowed to film in big supermarkets. That’s something I’ve heard.”

ED! has gone to Channel 5 for comment.