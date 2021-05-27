The Friends Reunion special is finally here.

Almost three decades after the show first hit TV screens, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Chandler and Joey are back for one last walk down memory lane.

The hour-special has been hotly anticipated by fans, and the stars all reveal some seriously juicy titbits.

So we thought we’d run-down some of the biggest revelations.

The Friends all reveal some surprising new titbits (Credit: HBO)

Friends Reunion: Ross and Rachel almost got together in real-life

They remain probably the most iconic couple in TV history.

But as it turns out, they could have been a real-life one too.

Stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have confessed that the chemistry on-screen was also there in real life during the early episodes of the show.

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” said David, with Jennifer chiming in saying it “was reciprocated”.

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that, but we both…”

Jennifer continued: “I remember saying one time to David, ‘it’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’

“We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Ross and Rachel almost spilled over into real life (Credit: HBO)

Fake Joey was almost real Joey on Friends

It turns out the audition process for Joey went down to the wire between Matt LeBlanc and actor Louis Mandylor.

Read more: Watch Ben Shephard’s secret cameo in Friends as David Schwimmer reveals reunion plans

Thankfully Matt got the part, but viewers did end up seeing Louis on the show after all.

In season six, Louis actually appeared alongside Matt as “fake Joey” while real Joey was trying to bag a part for identical twins.

This is the last ‘new’ episode of Friends there will be (Credit: HBO)

There will never be a proper Friends reunion episode

Sadly for fans, this is the last we’ll ever see of Friends.

Lisa Kudrow insisted: “They ended the show very nicely, everyone’s lives are very nice, and they would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories.

Read more: Friends fans ‘gutted’ as reunion show is turned into ‘celebrity circus

“And I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unravelled. Also, at my age, to be ‘floopy’? Stop. You have to grow up!”

Monica and Chandler almost didn’t get together (Credit: HBO)

Monica and Chandler were never supposed to be together

Chandler and Monica are as synonymous to Friends as Ross and Rachel.

However, that almost wasn’t the case.

The initial plan was for the pair to sleep together in London and then move on.

But after seeing the live audience reaction to Monica popping out from under the duvet, the creators knew they were onto something special and quickly scrambled.

How can I watch the reunion in the UK?

The reunion special will air on HBO Max on May 27.

Viewers in the UK can stream the hour-long episode the same day from 8am on Sky and Now.

It’ll air that same night at 8pm on Sky One.

Will you be tuning in? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!