Watch Ben Shephard's secret cameo in Friends as David Schwimmer reveals reunion plans

Ben Shephard made a secret cameo in the hit TV series Friends.

Speaking on GMB today (July 22) about the upcoming Friends reunion, Richard Arnold joked that the host may be joining the cast.

Ben Shephard made an uncredited cameo in Friends (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard's secret Friends cameo revealed

Richard said: "Of course, Ben, you may feature as you starred in Friends."

Looking a little embarrassed, Ben laughed: "As we know, I was a crucial point in Joey's premiere scene."

For those unfamiliar with the presenter's cameo, he played a reporter at the premiere of Joey's WW1 movie Over There.

During the screening, Chandler awkwardly falls asleep causing a row between the pair.

But not before being stopped on the red carpet by showbiz reporter Ben.

You can watch the clip here:

Did Ben irritate Matt LeBlanc?

Ben has previously spoken about his fleeting appearance in Friends.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2018, he admitted it looked as though he irritated Matt LeBlanc (Joey) during filming.

He pointed out that the actor pushed his mic away.

"No one's talking there," he laughed. "You can see that they're actually doing their lines, and I actually leant out...

"You can see Matt LeBlanc put out his hand and say who's that freak."

Friends reunion

The cast of Friends are set to reunite for a one-off special later this year.

Matt, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all taking part.

Although it's yet to be confirmed whether Ben will be joining them.

Filming was scheduled to start next month, however, it may not be postponed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

David spoke to GMB showbiz correspondent Richard about filming plans.

Will Ben join the Friends reunion (Credit: ITV)

He said: "It's supposed to happen in August, in the middle of August.

"Honestly, we're going to wait another week or two to determine whether it's really safe for us to really do.

"And if not, then we'll wait until its' safe."

Richard explained that the reunion will not be an episode showing the characters all coming back together.

Instead, it will feature them "being together with a few little bits in between".

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

