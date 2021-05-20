The Friends Reunion trailer has just dropped whipping fans into a frenzy but how do we watch it in the UK?

The beloved sitcom remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time, and now the gang are back together.

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 and made its actors international stars.

The HBO Max special marks the first time the stars have all been together in once place since the show ended.

Friends is finally back on our TV screens! (Credit: HBO)

Friends Reunion: First trailer

The new trailer sees Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry all returning to the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California.

“Does Courteney still have her lines written on the table?” jokes Matt.

The gang also re-create some of the show’s most famous scenes, including The One Where Everyone Finds Out.

While chatting in Central Perk, Jennifer tells the group: “I remember I went to the producer of the show I was working on and he told me that this show wasn’t going to make me a star…”

James Corden is hosting the reunion special, and will be asking the actors questions in a chat show format.

There will also be a string of celebrity cameos, including the likes of Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber.

Fans rushed to social media to share their excitement over the trailer’s release.

LISA KUDROW AND PHOEBE BUFFAY’S ICONIC LINE, 22 YEARS LATER #FRIENDSREUNION pic.twitter.com/RkXgkO0v23 — nicole (@anistonily) May 19, 2021

joey is me right now #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/BXQLRSClZm — giulietta is waiting for friends reunion (@im_giuliaa) May 19, 2021

no i don't think you understand it actually feels like i am meeting my best friends after a long time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/MCEcfaigiS — kirtan ➶ rewatching friends (@stevsbishp) May 19, 2021

vibe check we're all crying uncontrollably right?#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/nyELKyxpMM — Anna loves Chul 3000 🍑🍒 (@SUJUSHlDAE) May 19, 2021

Since the show ended, streaming services have helped it maintain its popularity around the world.

In fact, it remains one of the most watched shows on Netflix despite now being almost two decades old.

The streaming service was the target of a huge fan backlash last year when it was revealed the show would be leaving the platform.

The gang recreate scenes from the show (Credit: HBO)

How can I watch in the UK?

The reunion special will air on HBO Max on May 27th.

There is currently no UK airdate for the hour-long episode.

However, it’s believed that Sky is likely to secure the rights.

