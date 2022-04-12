Freeze the Fear host Holly Willoughy wowed her Instagram fans earlier today (Tuesday April 12) with a cheeky swimwear snap.

This Morning star Holly, 41, fronts the new BBC One challenge series alongside comic Lee Mack.

Eight celebrities face freezing temperatures and icy conditions in gruelling endurance tests set by extreme athlete Wim Hof.

And even though it appears Holly herself may have peeled off a few layers herself during filming, she didn’t seem to be affected by a frosty nip in the air.

Freeze the Fear hosts Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack watch the action unfold (Credit: BBC)

Freeze the Fear host Holly Willoughby shares swimsuit snap

To hype tonight’s first show in the series, Holly reminded her Instagram followers to tune in.

Soundtracked by Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice, the telly fave shared a montage of peeks behind-the-scenes from filming.

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

And among several selfies and images of the awe-inspiring snow-capped landscapes was one pic showing Holly in a hot tub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Brandishing a bottle, Holly looked to be taking a moment during a break in filming.

She rounded out her hot tub look with a very natty and pragmatic shower cap to keep her locks dry.

Freeze the Fear host Holly Willoughby encouraged fans to tune in (Credit: Instagram)

How fans reacted

Fans were clearly stunned by the post, with many expressing their approval with strings of heart-eyed emojis.

There were also the usual creepy remarks from admirers desperate to catch Holly’s attention.

But others admitted they were impressed by the look of the show, as well as the look of Holly.

Can’t wait to watch, it looks so much fun!

“I am looking forward to it,” said one eager fan.

Another follower admitted their keen anticipation: “We are watching, been waiting for this.”

And another enthused: “Ahhh can’t wait to watch, it looks so much fun!”

Freeze the Fear sees Professor Green sitting in a barrel of ice! (Credit: BBC)

Who is in Freeze the Fear?

Among those participating are sports presenter Gabby Logan, Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, Professor Green and Strictly pro Dianne Buswell.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

The Freeze the Fear line up also includes TV presenter Chelcee Grimes, singer Alfie Boe and former Man United player Patrice Evra.

Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof airs on BBC One tonight, Tuesday April 12, at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.