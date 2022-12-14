Freddie Flintoff has suffered an accident while filming Top Gear as Piers Morgan offered support.

Ex cricketer Freddie – whose real name is Andrew – was injured at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

The father-of-four, 45, received medical care before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Freddie joined the hosting line-up for the long-running motoring show with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in 2019.

Former newspaper editor Piers tweeted his concern this morning (Wednesday December 14): “Freddie Flintoff’s crash while filming Top Gear sounds very nasty. Hope the great man is OK.”

Freddie Flintoff with fellow Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Freddie Flintoff accident

According to BBC News, Freddie’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. A BBC spokesperson said details would be confirmed “in due course”.

Additionally, it is understood the accident did not happen at high speed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.

It is believed the accident did not happen at high speed (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans have reacted

Concerned followers replying to Piers’ tweet expressed hopes for Freddie’s quick recovery.

“Wishing Freddy all the best,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Wishing him speedy recovery,” said another.

And a third person tweeted: “Hope the big fella is ok and makes a full recovery.”

Top Gear stars on social media

Elsewhere on social media, Freddie’s co-stars have not made direct references to their TV colleague.

This morning Paddy has shared an image of his breakfast on both Twitter and his Instagram Story.

And in the last day Chris has uploaded two Story posts concerning a watch and Top Gear content.

Best wishes to Freddie!

Freddie Flintoff crash on Top Gear

However, it isn’t his first accident on the show.

He previously crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire in February 2019.

And in September that year, Freddie crashed during a drag race at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire. He was not injured in the incident.

Richard Hammond, an ex Top Gear presenter, was left in a coma following a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006.

As well as his cricketing success, Freddie has also won the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity and presented The Games alongside Holly Willoughby.

A new series of Top Gear begins this Sunday, December 18, at 8pm on BBC One.

