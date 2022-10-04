Four in a Bed on Channel 4: All of the best winners from 2010 to the present day

Four in a Bed has seen a variety of contestants prove that their B&B’s are one of the best in the UK – but who are our favourite winners so far?

The show invites four hopeful B&B owners from around the country to compete to see which business offers the best value for money.

The rivals have to spend the night in each other’s hotels and then pay the owners what they think their stay was worth in cash.

And that’s often where the tantrums start!

So who’s won the C4 show over the years?

Here’s a list of some our favourite couples who have won the series since its start in 2010.

Four in a Bed stars Liz and Gary won the series in 2022 (Credit: Channel 4)

Four in a Bed winners: The Forge’s Liz and Gary Scottorn

Liz and Gary Scottorn owned The Forge.

B&B owners crowned them the winners of Four in a Bed earlier in 2022.

And it turns out that the pair didn’t even apply for the show!

Talking to Luxury BNB, Gary said: “We didn’t actually apply.

“They rang us out of the blue.

“We didn’t apply, but the decision to do it was definitely commercially driven.”

The pair were grateful for their opportunity to be on the show.

Gary explained: “Commercially, it’s worked very well for us.

“It’s met our expectations.

“I think Liz, even though she doesn’t sound like she enjoyed it, I think looking back, she secretly quite enjoyed it.”

Suzie and Dani own the award-winning hotel The Farrier (Credit: Channel 4)

The Farrier run by Suzie and Dani

The Farrier at Cayton, Scarborough, won Four in a Bed’s first ever socially-distanced B&B in 2021.

Mother and daughter Suzie and Dani were one of the few B&B owners to compete in the Channel 4 series during the Covid pandemic.

Following their win, the pair shared their excitement on Facebook.

They said: “We are delighted to tell you that Dani has now stopped crying and we’re proud to announce The Fabulous Farrier is the winner of Four in a Bed! Yay!”

Four in a Bed best winners: Emily and Warren own Vera’s Kitchen (Credit: Channel 4)

Emily and Warren own Vera’s Kitchen

Emily and Warren, owners of Vera’s Kitchen, were named winners of Four in a Bed in 2020.

Vera’s Kitchen blew everyone away with its café and juice bar.

It runs every day and serves tapas in the evening.

After winning the show, the pair shared their excitement on their Facebook page.

They said: “We still can’t quite believe that we have come away from this experience as winners.

“Thank you to everyone involved on this wild ride, we will never forget it!

“Congrats as well to the other fabulous business people involved.

“We loved sharing this experience with you.”

Uncle and nephew Stefan and Nick own The Fox Inn (Credit: Channel 4)

Four in a Bed best winners: The Fox Inn

Uncle and nephew Stefan Carron and Nick Edwards went on to win the series in 2019.

The pair won with their hotel The Fox Inn in Stourton, Staffordshire.

Even though one of the contestants, Tony, wasn’t happy by the decor, most of the guests were left impressed by their stay.

The pair shared the news on Facebook, saying: “And the Four in a Bed winner’s trophy goes to…”

Michele and Cheryl won Four in a Bed in 2018 (Credit: Channel 4)

Beach Lodge in Maplethorpe

Beach Lodge in Maplethorpe went on to be crowned the winner in 2018.

However, the B&B’s owners Michele and Cheryl ended up wishing they hadn’t won the show.

After the pair won the series, many other contestants accused the owners of “game-playing”.

Michele later spoke to Lincolnshire Live, explaining that she wished she hadn’t won under the circumstances.

She said: “They all sort of ganged up on us.

“We didn’t go in it to win it.

“We went in it to advertise the business and the town.

“You don’t have to win to do that.”

Tony and Lisa own The Guesthouse East (Credit: Channel 4)

Four in a Bed best winners: The Guesthouse East

The Guesthouse East also won Channel 4’s Four in a Bed – this time in 2017.

Childhood sweethearts, Tony and Lisa, were proud owners of the bed and breakfast in Eastbourne.

The guesthouse had incredible views of the sea.

The pair put up a special message on their website, The Guesthouse East, thanking everyone for their lovely comments.

They said: “Thank you all for the lovely comments.

“We are so proud to have won, we love Eastbourne and living here.”

Four in a Bed best winners: Denise and Jackie own Newton House (Credit: Channel 4)

Newton House won in 2016

In 2016, Denise Carter and her colleague Jackie Fennell also went on to win the series.

The pair owned Newton House in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

They won their contestants over with their incredible organic breakfasts, that really set the bar high.

Unlike Senhal, who was caught serving a boiled egg with a hair in it at The Ladbrooke Hotel last year.

Denise Carter later announced the exciting news on their website, Newton House Yorkshire.

She said: “It was super to get such high scores on the first day, and then be judged best value for money is just great, especially as I have never won anything ever- not even a raffle!

“We had a great time during filming, and we loved getting to know our fellow contestants.”

Kevin and Julie used to own The Albaston Hotel (Credit: Channel 4)

The Albaston Hotel

Kevin and Julie Shadbolt came first in 2015 at The Albaston Hotel in Torquay.

They won contestants over with their impressive bed and breakfast.

The Albaston Hotel was situated just above the town centre and boasted stunning views of the Torquay seafront.

Unfortunately, since filming the show, the owners have sold their hotel.

The award-winning B&B has since been completely renovated into a luxury boutique-style hotel called The Albaston Boutique.

Dennis owns the “haunted” hotel called The White Lady (Credit: Channel 4)

Four in a Bed best winners: The White Lady

Dennis Gilligan, who runs The White Lady in Norfolk, also won the series in 2014.

He went on the show claiming that his hotel was “haunted” and was visited by a ghostly guest in the night.

But instead of scaring the guests away, the hotel managed to win the competition.

James and Simon own The Winterbourne Hotel (Credit: Channel 4)

The Winterbourne Hotel

In 2013, The Winterbourne Hotel in Blackpool also went on to win the series.

This was the same year that Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom appeared on the show.

Partners James Reay and Simon Dooley owned the hotel, which was only a one-star establishment.

Which was uncharted territory for luxury hotel owners Steph and Dom!

Eventually, however, all of the contestants took part in the hotel’s nightly cabaret show and came away impressed.

Four in a Bed best winners: The Sandhurst Hotel

Rowena Moore was the proud owner of The Sandhurst Hotel in Cheshire in 2012.

When the guests entered the hotel, they were taken back in time, as the B&B was based in the Edwardian era.

Despite a few complaints about the avocado bathroom being from the 70s, Rowena ended up coming first in the series.

Talking to Northwich Guardian, she said: “I couldn’t believe it; I was shocked as I didn’t think I would win.

“But I’m pleased we did because we worked very hard.

“We did it really to put Middlewich on the map.”

Four in a Bed airs on weekdays on Channel 4 at 5pm.

