Four in a Bed viewers were left unimpressed by a low score given by two contestants.

During Thursday’s episode (April 22), three sets of B&B owners visited fellow contestant Snehal’s place, The Ladbrooke Hotel, in Birmingham.

However, Natasha and Laura – hosts of Hatton Court Hotel – came under fire for their criticism of Snehal’s hotel.

Natasha found a hair in her egg at breakfast (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Four in a Bed?

It all happened at breakfast when Natasha found a hair in her egg.

She told a waiter: “Sorry to be a pain but there’s a hair in my egg.”

Her dish was taken back into the kitchen and she was then given a new egg.

The pair scored the breakfast a two out of 10 (Credit: Channel 4)

Natasha said: “Thank you, really appreciate that.”

However, when it came down to feedback time, Natasha and Laura scored Snehal a two out of 10 for the breakfast experience.

Natasha said: “The eggs were cooked to perfection after they had been done a second time because we did find a hair in the food.

“I’m really shocked by this but it’s going to have to be a two.”

They then said they wouldn’t stay at the hotel again.

Viewers were shocked by the scoring (Credit: Channel 4)

What did viewers say?

Viewers were shocked by the low score and criticised the pair on Twitter.

One person said: “A 2 was totally out of order, they’ve really proved just how awful they are.”

Another wrote: “A 2 for Breakfast? Seriously?! Absolute[ly] harsh from Laura & Natasha!”

One added: “Those two girls have made themselves look resentful. Their behaviour since receiving feedback has been really childish.”

It was Snehal’s turn to show off his hotel last night (Credit: Channel 4)

However, earlier in the week, a viewer had praised Natasha and Laura after visiting the “lovely” hotel.

One said: “I’ve done a few weddings at Hatton Court and it’s a lovely hotel. So I hope the girls win this week.”

Others are looking forward to the final episode, which airs on Friday (April 23).

Another tweeted: “I actually gasped at them scoring Snehal’s breakfast a 2. Tomorrow will be carnage.”

Four in a Bed continues on Channel 4, Friday, April 23, at 5pm.

