The For The Love Of Dogs Christmas special will feature a special royal guest, Paul O’Grady has confirmed.

The much-loved telly fave, 67, appeared on Lorraine earlier today (Friday October 7) to discuss his latest book for children.

Paul also reflected on his weakness for adopting pets, including those that appear in his ITV series. He also revealed his adoration for the baby alpacas he is raising.

But among the updates about his beloved animals and children’s book, Paul also shared news about his upcoming festive programme.

Paul O’Grady confirmed news about the For The Love Of Dogs Christmas special on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady shares For The Love Of Dog Christmas special news

Speaking with host Lorraine Kelly, it turns out the Queen Consort is expected to feature on For The Love Of Dogs.

Although Paul didn’t mention Camilla by name, he did joked about how to address her after King Charles became monarch.

“Do I have to say ‘Your Highness’?” he chuckled.

Lorraine responded she didn’t think it would be necessary. But both agreed they liked the King’s wife.

“She’s very nice, you know,” Paul continued.

“You’ve met her, haven’t you?”

Lorraine confirmed she has met Camilla – and likened her interests to those of Paul’s.

She’s very easy to talk to… with everybody, from all walks of life.

“She absolutely shares your love for animals,” the show host said.

To which Paul replied: “She’s very easy to talk to… with everybody, from all walks of life.”

Camilla’s visit to Battersea

Camilla and Paul previously interacted back in February of this year during a visit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Then Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla was given a tour of the kennels and enjoyed a stroll with Paul and one of his pups George.

And Paul also popped up in the Camilla’s Country Life documentary that aired on ITV in July.

He was asked to contribute a piece about the home in Battersea as she guest-edited Country Life magazine.

Paul O’Grady kisses Camilla, now Queen Consort (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to For The Love Of Dogs update

Lorraine viewers were delighted to see Paul on the box this morning.

“Paul O’Grady, always a joy to watch #lorraine,” tweeted one happy fan.

Another agreed: “Love Paul O’Grady #lorraine.”

Camilla will feature in the For The Love Of Dogs Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Paul told his Instagram followers that a new series of For The Love Of Dogs is on the way in 2023.

And he also highlighted how production for the Christmas special was also underway.

He captioned a recent snap: “By the way, for everyone who’s asked me there’s a brand new series of For The Love Of Dogs out at the beginning of next year and in fact I’m filming in Battersea tomorrow for the Christmas episode.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

