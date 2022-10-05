Paul O’Grady delights fans with double For the Love of Dogs news: ‘Best news I’ve heard in a long time’

Paul O’Grady has delighted fans with even more great news this week, this time about his beloved ITV show For the Love of Dogs.

This spectacular news comes after Paul released a new children’s book and revealed that he will star as Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie.

TV star Paul O’Grady shared news about For the Love of Dogs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs

In a post to his Instagram yesterday, Paul announced that there is a new series of For the Love of Dogs coming very soon.

There’s a brand new series of For the love of Dogs out at the beginning of next year, and in fact, I’m filming in Battersea tomorrow for the Christmas episode.

He also revealed that he was filming at Battersea today (October 5) for the Christmas Special.

The post showed a picture of Paul dressed as Miss Hannigan for the upcoming production of Annie.

He captioned the post: “Miss Hannigan rides again, hungover and mean.

“By the way, for everyone who’s asked me, there’s a brand new series of For the love of Dogs out at the beginning of next year, and in fact, I’m filming in Battersea tomorrow for the Christmas episode.”

For the Love of Dogs on ITV

After his announcement yesterday, fans took to the comments of his Instagram post to share their joy.

One fan gushed: “Great news, so looking forward to seeing you again and all those fur babies too.”

“At last, some good news instead of doom and gloom,” said another.

Fans were delighted when they found out For the Love of Dogs was returning to their screens with Paul O’Grady (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another said, “The best news I’ve heard in a long time”

One fan expressed: “So pleased to hear there’s another series and Christmas special.”

“Love Battersea, always end up in tears, happy or sad!” another commented.

Other Paul O’Grady news

Last week, Paul announced that he is releasing the second book in his children’s book series Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang.

He admitted that he held off sharing the news due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II that week.

Paul wrote to his fans: “I’m afraid I’m on the plug.

“I’ve written another Eddie Albert book for my sins. It came out a fortnight ago, but it didn’t seem appropriate at such a time to be plugging books, so I’m doing it now.

“The last one was set in Kent, but the setting is closer to home this time as I’ve set it on The Romney Marshes.

“There’s lots of new characters, including a French lop-eared rabbit who thinks he’s a star as he once appeared in a toilet roll commercial.”

Yesterday, Paul also announced his new role as Miss Hannigan in a national tour of Annie.

The last time Paul played this role was in 1998.

He revealed that he took the role after being “plied with whisky” by his producer.

However, he expressed that he will only be performing on six dates of the tour.

You can catch him in the performances in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol.

