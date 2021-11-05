The new series from Gino D’Acampo starts on Monday (November 8) and ITV has released its first trailer.

Furthermore, Gino’s Italian Family Adventure sees the telly fave travel around his beloved Italy with wife Jess and his three kids.

Gino, Jess and Mia (Credit: ITV)

What happens in the new series starring Gino D’Acampo?

The new seven-part series see Gino take his family back to his homeland to explore the hidden gems of Sardinia and the south of Italy.

The Gordon, Gino & Fred star wants his British born and bred bambinos – Luciano, Rocco and Mia – to discover their Italian roots and where his passion for food began.

Read more: I’m a Celebrity winners: All the winners in the show’s 20-year history

Gino’s kids visit Sardinia every summer on holiday, but the family rarely ventures further and he’s determined to plunge them into the real Italy and embrace their heritage.

They begin their journey in gorgeous Sardinia and then travel to his hometown of Naples and places like Calabria and Puglia.

What does the trailer show?

The trailer shows Gino and the family making some yummy-looking bruschetta, with fresh southern Italian tomatoes, pecorino cheese, onions, fennel, olive oil and a drizzle of local honey.

He even gets Mia to grate some fresh lemon zest and pick fresh herbs for the dish, too.

With everyone mucking in this looks as though it’s going to be a real family affair.

In episode two, for instance, Gino takes Rocco to the city of Naples, where he shows his son some of his own family’s recipes.

Gino also introduces him to the delights of Pizza fritta – a Neopolitan deep-fried street food.

Gino and Rocco get stuck into some Italian pastries (Credit: ITV)

What did Gino say about the new series?

Gino says about the series has been on his radar for a couple of years.

“I’d done some [camera] work with my daughter Mia and she was very good,” he said.

“I done something before with Luciano so I knew he’d be alright. Rocco I was sure about it.

Read more: This Morning: Gino D’Acampo makes very rude comment to Holly Willoughby

“The one I wasn’t sure about was Jessica, my wife, because she doesn’t really like to get involved in it.

“But the lockdown sort of helped, because we were all very eager to do something different.

“So that was the right timing.

“I said, ‘Let’s go to Italy, I’ll take each of you around Italy!’”

Gino’s Family Adventure begins on Monday November 8 at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.