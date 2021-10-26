First Dates star Fred Sirieix has enjoyed lunch with his Channel 4 co-star Merlin Griffiths.

Fred shared a new picture of the pair as they enjoyed duck and pancakes and Tiger beers in a Chinese restaurant.

The two were seen beaming in the picture, with bartender Merlin looking well following his bowel cancer diagnosis.

First Dates str Merlin has started a year of treatment for bowel cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

What did First Dates star Fred say about the lunch?

Fred shared two pictures, one of the two pals and one of the ceiling of the restaurant, which featured a cloudy blue sky.

He posted: “Late lunch with the magician.”

First Dates star Laura Tott was one of the first to comment.

She called the boys a “pair of legends”.

How did fans react to the post?

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, sending their love to Merlin as he battles cancer.

One said: “Really hope he is doing okay.”

Another commented: “Best wishes to Merlin.”

“Love to Merlin,” said a third. “Lovely seeing you both.”

Earlier this week Merlin shared a light-hearted snap with Fred from the set of First Dates.

In the picture the pair can be seen smiling at the camera as Fred shows off a rather snazzy pair of socks.

It prompted Merlin to admit he needed to “up” his “sock game”.

Merlin said Fred had been ‘lovely’ when he heard the news (Credit: ITV)

What has Merlin said about his cancer battle?

Merlin revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer last month, after first feeling ill back in June.

Speaking about telling his pal, Merlin said Fred had been “lovely and encouraging” when he heard the news.

Merlin now faces a year of treatment, with doctors telling him there’s a 75% chance he will live beyond five years.

He also opened up about telling his young daughter Alix about his diagnosis.

Merlin said: “She understands that people can die but I told her cancer comes in different varieties and in different ways too – and that many people come through it.”

