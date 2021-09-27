First Dates restaurant: Where is it filmed and how much does it cost to go on a real date there?

First Dates continues this week, but what is the restaurant it is filmed in and how much would it set you back if you wanted to take a real date there?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Fred tries to match more singletons (Credit: Channel 4)

Where is First Dates filmed?

From 2013 (when the show first started) to last year in 2020, the series – hosted by Fred Sirieix – was filmed at the Paternoster Chop House in central London.

Situated near St Paul’s Cathedral, it was the show’s home for seven years (although it was shut during filming).

But last year, the show moved from London to Manchester.

Now it’s based at The Refinery in the Spinningfields area of the city.

The Refinery in Manchester is where First Dates was filmed (Credit: Google Maps)

What’s on our First Dates menu and how much will it cost?

So let’s dig a little deeper to see how much it would cost for you and I to dine out at The Refinery.

Because it’s a first date, diners will no doubt be drinking to take the edge off any nerves.

So let’s say we’ll have a cheeky cocktail to begin with. One Porn Star Martini each will cost £9.95 a pop.

Then we’ll no doubt have a bottle of wine to share with the meal – perhaps a Pinot Grigio at £20 per bottle.

When it comes to fodder, we’ll take three courses.

To start we might have smoked salmon with yuzu and buttermilk dressing (£8.95 each). Then for mains, it’s time to hit the grill.

Sticky beef short ribs costs £13.95 and Baharat and lemon rubbed lamb rump costs £15.95.

When it comes to pudding, let’s try two chocolate, hazelnut and brandy domes at £6.95 each.

Add in a coffee at £2.65 each and the grand total is… £106.90.

Porn Star Martini anyone? (Credit: Google Maps)

Bad news for The Refinery…

However, all of this might be moot because The Refinery has now shut its doors.

The Manchester Evening News reported in June that the restaurant’s parent company Drake & Morgan “secured a proposal for its Company Voluntary Arrangement”.

On the restaurant’s website, it said: “Thank you for all the good times!

“You can still find all of your favourite Drake & Morgan cocktails, treats & little touches at our closest sister bar & restaurant The Anthologist One St Peter’s Square & for even more D&M goodness.

“Lots of love, The Refinery Spinningfields x”